Crews prepare for possible winter weather

Josh Mackey hands Joe Sawyer of Santee Cooper a bunch of clamps to load supplies on a truck in preparation for the weekend at the Santee Cooper warehouse on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Grand Strand is expecting freezing temperatures.

Photo by Janet Blackmon Morgan (jblackmon@thesunnews.com)
Janet Blackmon Morgan
Sean Hamilton of Santee Cooper pull supplies to load on trucks in preparation for the weekend at the Santee Cooper warehouse on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Grand Strand is expecting freezing temperatures.
Josh Mackey (left) and Joe Sawyer of Santee Cooper load supplies on trucks in preparation for the weekend at the Santee Cooper warehouse on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Grand Strand is expecting freezing temperatures.
Santee Cooper has plenty of transformers in preparation for the weekend at the Santee Cooper warehouse on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Grand Strand is expecting freezing temperatures.
Sean Hamilton (left) and Josh Mackey of Santee Cooper pull supplies to load on trucks in preparation for the weekend at the Santee Cooper warehouse on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Grand Strand is expecting freezing temperatures.
Josh Mackey (left) and Joe Sawyer of Santee Cooper pull supplies to load on trucks in preparation for the weekend at the Santee Cooper warehouse on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Grand Strand is expecting freezing temperatures.
Derrick Dawsey of Santee Cooper organizes the transformers in preparation for the weekend at the Santee Cooper warehouse on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Grand Strand is expecting freezing temperatures.
The crew at Santee Cooper monitor the weather in preparation for the weekend at the Santee Cooper warehouse on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Grand Strand is expecting freezing temperatures.
Salt and sand mixture are in piles at the state Department of Transportation maintenance yard in Conway on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Grand Strand is expecting freezing temperatures.
Salt and sand mixture are in piles at the state Department of Transportation maintenance yard in Conway on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Grand Strand is expecting freezing temperatures.
Salt and sand mixture are in piles at the state Department of Transportation maintenance yard in Conway on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Grand Strand is expecting freezing temperatures.
