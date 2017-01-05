Project LEAD visits Waccamaw Elementary, teaches kids about criminal justice system

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson partnered with Coastal Carolina University to bring Project LEAD to Waccamaw Elementary School Thursday afternoon.
Richardson met with fifth-graders from Waccamaw Elementary where he discussed the importance of staying in school in order to make a better life, just one part of the lesson out of the 20-week program.
“Being smart is not all it’s cracked up to be. … Geniuses are made by coming to school, studying,” said Richardson, stressing the importance of hard work.
Richardson also stated that there are many different options for colleges and there are scholarships to help, if needed.
“It’s been a great experience with these fifth graders,” said Katherine Brooks, assistant counsel at CCU. “They’ve been really interactive in the questions and the situations we pose on them. Really, it’s how to be a good citizen, and the judicial system and the difference in adult court and juvenile court and really how the decisions they make, even in the fifth grade, can follow them for the rest of their lives.
“And I think they’ve done a really good job of grasping some really hard concepts.”
Project LEAD aims to teach kids the importance of decision making, learn about the criminal justice system, and to make sure they stay in school.
“The main thing, and I tell each class this, is if they will go away at least thinking through the decisions that they’re going to ultimately make, put some thought behind them, that’s all we can really ask,” Richardson said.
“I think that what’s happening in today’s society, is that, especially with kids and even younger adults, (they) are just reacting to the moment. And our whole hope is to get them to at least lay out the consequences. To determine if these consequences are worth the risk and then act instead of just doing whatever pops in their mind at the time.”
Project LEAD is more than sitting in a classroom and learning about the criminal justice system.
“The best part of the whole program is that the kids actually are such participants in it that they basically teach the class,” Richardson said. “They do skits, and they do plays, and they do mock trials. And it’s just the perfect program to be able to narrow down how decisions made today will affect them 10 years, 15 years, down the road.”
Rather than spending another day learning, Thursday held a special surprise for the kids: Chauncey the Chanticleer.
“Today is sort of a feel good day where we’re bringing Chauncey in and we’re also handing out T-shirts to those who participated,” said Tim Meacham, counsel at CCU.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
