City of Conway to open warming shelter Jan.7 - Jan. 9

The city of Conway is opening a warming shelter on Saturday Jan. 7. The shelter will remain open through Monday, Jan. 9.
Blankets, cots, and pillows will be available for occupants as well as snacks and beverages. Pets are not allowed in the shelter.
Here are the locations of the shelter:
- Saturday, Jan. 7 - Conway Senior Center (1519 Mill Pond Road)
- Sunday, Jan. 8 - Conway Senior Center (1519 Mill Pond Road)
- Monday, Jan. 9 - Mary Thompson Center (1009 17th Avenue)
The shelter will open at 6 p.m. and will close at 8 a.m. If there are no occupants by 10 p.m., the shelter will close.
