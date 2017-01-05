Local governments, school systems ready to respond as cold weather looms

Horry and Georgetown county and school officials said their agencies are ready to respond to the frigid cold temperatures likely to have some sort of impact on the Grand Strand this weekend.
Mark Kruea, public information officer for Myrtle Beach, said city workers are prepared for the forecast.
“We have notified staff to make sure that equipment and supplies are ready, if needed, and that our people are ready to report in to respond, should the weather be worse than the current forecast,” Kruea said. “We are continuing to monitor the weather and will be prepared to act for the public’s safety. We’ll be ready to put sand on roads and sidewalks, should that be necessary.
“That said, we are checking the beach access showers to make sure they’re turned off. We also will turn off fountains, Nance Plaza, for example, to make sure that the sub-freezing weather doesn’t cause damage or create unnecessary icy spots.”
Pat Dowling, public information officer for the city of North Myrtle Beach, said the city will notify the news media of any closings and late openings, and it will post the same information on its website and social media channels, and email news groups.
“Public works street crews are scheduled to come in on Saturday to address potential road condition issues,” Dowling said. “We have access to sand and salt as needed.
“Public safety is positioning sign boards near overpasses to warn motorists should icy conditions occur. Public safety employees have been notified of the weather potential.”
Dowling said the city continues to monitor the weather system and additional resources will be brought in, if needed.
Lisa Bourcier, Horry County spokeswoman, said officials there will be monitoring weather conditions with emergency management staff as the wintry weather approaches.
Because the wintry mix is not expected until Saturday, no county closings are anticipated.
“Staff has been getting two daily reports about the situation, so we’re on standby if needed to respond,” Bourcier said.
“We do have a stock of sand on hand, if at some point we need to prep any county-maintained intersections or low bridges,” Bourcier said.
The responsibility for maintaining higher expansive bridges falls to state transportation officials, who are also on standby this weekend.
Jackie Broach, public information officer for Georgetown County, said based on information from the National Weather Service, as of Thursday afternoon, it looks like Georgetown County won’t have snow or ice as some other parts of the state will.
“As a result, our main concern at the moment is extremely low temperatures,” Broach said, adding the county is looking at opening up a warming center but details haven’t been nailed down yet. “We will be working to put out information to the public on cold weather-related issues, such as heater safety to help ensure families stay safe as they try to keep warm. Should conditions change, we will of course adjust our actions accordingly.”
Broach said important updates such as any closings that become necessary will be posted on the county website at www.gtcounty.org and its social media pages.
State emergency officials are in touch with corresponding county managers to monitor the situation, and road workers will be pre-positioned across the state to deal with any icing situations, said Derrec Becker, spokesman for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
“We are watching the storm, and folks at home need to do the same,” Becker said.
Jennifer Heisler, regional communications officer for the American Red Cross, says local residents should be prepared within their homes, as well as on the roads.
“We see an increase in home fires during colder weather and with heating equipment being one of the leading causes of home fire deaths, we want people to know how to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Heisler said.
The Red Cross recommends against using cooking ranges or ovens to heat homes, and to use flashlights instead of candles during power outages that could be caused during icy weather.
Children, pets and flammable items should also be kept at least three feet from heating equipment, and portable space heaters should be turned off when leaving the house or going to bed.
Mary Eaddy, director of marketing and public relations for Horry Georgetown Technical College, said the college closes at 12:30 p.m. Friday and the continuing education office doesn’t have any classes Saturday, so the college doesn’t expect any class delays due to the weather.
“If forecasters should be wrong and weather woes should continue into Monday, our website, www. hgtc.edu, is the best place to get updates,” Eaddy said.
Ray White, spokesman for Georgetown County Schools, said district officials are “closely monitoring the weather and are in direct contact with the National Weather Service for the latest updates.”
Comments