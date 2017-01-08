Things to know in Myrtle Beach: Week of Jan. 9

Camellia show blooms at Inlet Square
The Grand Strand Camellia Society, with the American Camellia Society and Atlantic Coast Camellia Society, will have its 13th annual show, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Inlet Square, at U.S. 17 and U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.
The show focusing on these winter blooming flowers is in the mall’s meeting room, between the center court and Belk. Admission is free, and everyone is encouraged to bring their camellias for display, especially the special category and award for the best local blooms.
Mack McKinnon, the show’s chairman, said exhibitors turn out from across the Southeast and that close to 1,000 blooms were displayed at the 2016 show at the mall, and plants will be for sale. He also observed that many people “refer to a camellia as a winter rose, but I like to call the rose a summer camellia.”
“People ask me what is my favorite camellia,” McKinnon said, “and I say, it’s the last one I saw.”
Also, the Grand Strand Camellia Society meets at 4:30 p.m. on the third Monday monthly at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Details at 843-995-1256, 843-651-3363 or www.atlanticcoastcamelliasociety.org/gscs.html.
MLK Film Fest begins Friday
▪ “MLK Film Festival,” in room 101 at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, with free admission and parking: Friday, with “The March” at 2 p.m., “Boycott” 3:15 p.m., “Freedom Riders” 5:30 p.m., “The Witness: From the Balcony of Room 306” 7:45 p.m., and “Selma” 8:20 p.m.; Saturday, with “Here Am I, Send Me: The Journey of Jonathan Daniels” at 10 a.m., Disney’s “Selma, Lord, Selma” 1 p.m., and “Soundtrack for a Revolution: Every Generation Finds Its Voice,” 3:40 p.m., also with question-and-answer session with the Rev. Judith Upham, one of Daniels’ friends, at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Details at 301-466- 3028, 843-903-4939 or 843-251-2061, or email wcs194617@gmail.com or swansbennie1@aol.com.
Kick off tea set for Miss Grand Strand pageants
Miss Grand Strand Pageants will host a kickoff tea and meet-and-greet from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, 1200 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach.
For details and contest entry forms, reach show organizers at 843-390 0192 or email at jgflowers7529@gmail.com, or call Andrea Gibson at at 910-706-6558.)
Comments