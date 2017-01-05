S.C. man arrested in connection to Murrells Inlet sexual assault

James E. Klinger, 19 years old, from Irmo, S.C., was arrested by Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 4 in connection to a sexual assault in Murrells Inlet which occurred in Sept., 2016.
Deputies were alerted to the incident on Nov. 22 when a 15-year-old female stated that Klinger assaulted her several times throughout the month of September.
Klinger is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree, and one count of kidnapping.
