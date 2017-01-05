Freezing temperatures to follow wintry mix this weekend, hazardous driving conditions could develop

Rain will likely turn to a wintry mix along the Grand Strand Saturday was a low pressure system mixes with Arctic air, but once the precipitation stops the cold air will linger, creating freezing wind chills.
Forecasters are now expecting a potentially slower transition from rain to wintry mix on Friday, according to the latest weather update from Steve Pfaff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
Pfaff also said there could be more sleet, which would limit snowfall accumulations in some areas, and there may also be more freezing rain in some locations than previously thought.
The cold Arctic air will also keep temperatures low Sunday into Monday, Pfaff said.
Confidence remains low as to snowfall amounts and freezing rain/icing locations currently, but confidence is high that cold temperatures will freeze the area Sunday into Monday.
“After a start as rain late Friday afternoon/evening a transition to a wintry mix is expected early Saturday morning (inland areas, later in the day along the coast), primarily causing travel hazards through the day,” said Pfaff in a Thursday morning weather brief.
He also said higher snowfall accumulations are expected farther inland currently due to the track of a low pressure system and the later arrival of Arctic air.
The warm ground and sleet will likely limit amounts of accumulation, according to Pfaff, but some icing from a period of freezing rain is also possible Saturday morning and early afternoon.
“Highest snow accumulations are expected to occur north of a Florence, S.C. to Elizabethtown, N.C. to Wallace, N.C. line,” Pfaff said in the weather brief.
Hazardous driving conditions could develop early Saturday morning through the afternoon, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated road surfaces.
“Black ice possible on roadways Saturday night into Sunday morning,” Pfaff said.
Isolated power outages are possible Saturday, and dangerously cold weather will develop Sunday into Monday as temperatures drop into the teens and lower twenties.
A wind chill advisory is possible Sunday night into Monday morning as the wind chill will be in single digits.
Monday will see the coldest temperatures, which will be the chilliest weather to freeze the Grand Strand since February of 2015, Pfaff said.
