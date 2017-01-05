Wintry mix likely for Grand Strand Saturday

Forecasters are becoming more certain of a coastal storm set to develop this weekend, but uncertainty still remains as to what kind and how much precipitation the Grand Strand and other areas will get.
On Friday, there is a slight chance for rain, but it will still be too warm for a shift into wintry mix, according to Chief Metoerlogist Ed Piotrowski with WPDE. Arctic air will begin to pour into the Grand Strand with temperatures dropping into the 30s on later Saturday.
Around midnight Saturday, southern parts of North Carolina may begin to see rain turn to sleet and snow as the cold air will reach them and mix with the low pressure system bringing in the moisture. By Saturday morning, areas west of the Grand Strand in South Carolina may start getting the wintry mix.
By about noon and heading into the early afternoon Saturday, the wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow will likely reach the Grand Strand in Horry and Georgetown counties with little to no accumulation. The storm will likely end as the sun goes down.
However, what kind and how much precipitation areas get will be determined by the track of low pressure along the coast, so forecasters say they can’t fine tune their predictions yet.
After the wintry mix stops, freezing temperatures will plague the Carolinas as temperatures fall into the teens and 20s Saturday and Sunday.
This information is from our Grand Strand news alliance partner WDPE. Please check back for more weather updates.
