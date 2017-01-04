Grand Strand preparing for possibility of wintry mix

Officials are vigilantly watching forecasts as the possibility of winter weather continues to loom over the weekend.
Lisa Bourcier, Horry County spokeswoman, said county officials are currently monitoring the weather. Myrtle Beach city officials are also keeping watch to see what develops.
“We’re keeping an eye on the forecast and getting ready to act if needed,” Mark Kruea, Myrtle Beach city spokesman said.
According the the National Weather Service, a wintry mix is expected to begin Friday night, beginning as rain Friday afternoon and evening. The highest amounts of snowfall is expected to occur north of Florence, S.C., to Elizabethtown, N.C. to the Wallace, N.C. line.
The weather will cause travel hazards throughout Saturday including hazardous driving conditions on elevated road surfaces in areas that receive snow, sleet or freezing rain.
According to the National Weather Service, the exact forecast remains uncertain, but it is expected those closer to the coast can expect more rain than wintry mix.
Single-digit temperatures are expected Sunday morning and will last through Monday morning.
South Carolina Department of Transportation also announced they were closely watching the forecast and would be ready for any inclement weather this weekend.
“SCDOT crews in all 46 counties are preparing snow- and ice-removal equipment,” said officials in a release. Crews in the upstate will start prepping roads on Thursday by spreading salt mixture and will pre-treat roads in the Midlands and Pee Dee on Friday.
Utility companies also are monitoring the possibility of inclement weather and taking steps to prepare.
In anticipation of a higher than average customer demand over the weekend, Santee Cooper crews are ensuring generators are ready if needed and taking steps to protect equipment from freezing. The companies transmission and distribution teams are making sure equipment is ready and that they have the supplies needed to handle any weather-related restorations, according to an email from Mollie Gore, corporate communications manager at Santee Cooper.
Horry Electric Cooperative also said they are closely following the forecast to see what the weather brings.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
