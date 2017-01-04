Winter Weather looking more likely for the weekend

Forecasters began saying there was a chance of snow for the weekend earlier this week, and now that possibility is beginning to look more likely, according to a release Wednesday morning.
“Confidence has increased that accumulating snowfall will occur Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves by the coast. Uncertainty still remains with how much snowfall occurs since there will be a transition from rain to snow Friday night, and the ground is relatively warm,” said Steve Pfaff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. in a release Wednesday morning.
A chill will blanket the Carolinas and surrounding areas as Arctic high pressure builds in the area Saturday into Monday, and areas north/west of I-95 will have the best potential for getting snowfall accumulation, Pfaff said.
Rain could turn to snow Friday night with snow persisting through Saturday and Arctic air moving into the Carolinas Sunday night into Monday.
A couple of inches or more of snow is a possibility north of Florence to Elizabethtown line, according to Pfaff, who added snowfall accumulation is also possible near the coast, but will be highly dependent on the low pressure’s track, Pfaff said.
If winter weather blankets the area, traveling, especially on overpasses or bridges could become hazardous. Secondary roads could also be impacted, especially farther inland.
“Black ice on area roadways is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning as arctic air spreads into the region creating very cold weather helping to freeze any water on the roadways,” said Pfaff in the release.
The combination of cold temperatures and wind could mix to create hazardous wind chill values of 5 to 10 degrees late Saturday night into Sunday, Pffaf said.
Sunday morning, low temperatures will be around 20 degrees while lows Monday morning could possibly be in the teens.
Comments