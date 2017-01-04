Winter weather possible this weekend for the Carolinas

The possibility of winter weather for this weekend is swirling, but there’s still much uncertainty about which areas will receive what this far out, according to WPDE.
Arctic air will move into the area Friday and stay in place over the weekend, according to Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski. After that, a storm system will develop, moving over the South and bringing moisture to the cold air.
Uncertainty remains because the storm’s exact track will determine which areas get hit with any winter weather, along with how much, but right now WPDE says it’s too soon to tell what the storm’s path will be because it hasn’t developed yet.
For more on this story, including possible scenarios for this weekend’s weather, visit our Grand Strand news alliance partner, WPDE.
