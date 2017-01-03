Myrtle Beach police arrest two in connection with robbery at Sea Mist Hotel

Myrtle Beach police responded to a robbery at the Sea Mist Hotel on 14th Ave. South on Jan. 2, according to a police report.
Officers identified the robbery suspects as Kevin Wilson who was charged with strong armed robbery and resisting arrest and Antoneyo Fulton who was charged with strong armed robbery, obtaining goods under false pretenses, FTC fraud, and possession of heroin.
According to the report, a female victim had her purse grabbed from her as she was exiting an elevator. The victim resisted and struggled with the suspect. During that time the victim’s purse fell open and the suspect was able to grab her wallet and fled the scene.
The victim said that the suspect fled the scene with another male, according to the report.
While police were investigating the robbery the suspect used the victim’s stolen credit card to order pizza. Police were able to track the location of the purchase and waited for the suspects to pick up the order, where they arrested Wilson and Fulton.
Additional arrests were made in connection with this investigation, according to the report. Lakayle Olympia Miller was charged with FTC theft, two counts of FTC fraud and possession of heroin. Raheem Joseph Mccrae was charged with FTC fraud, obtaining goods under false pretenses, and resisting arrest. Shabazz Ramoe Scott was charged with possession of stolen property and possession of heroin.
