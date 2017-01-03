Local

January 3, 2017 6:16 PM

Man killed in head-on collision on SC 41 in Georgetown County

By Emily Weaver

A man driving a Camaro was killed in a head-on collision with a tractor trailer on S.C. 41 in Georgetown County Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a man driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling south on S.C. 41, just south of Andrews, when he crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Volvo tractor trailer that was traveling north. The crash happened around 11:50 a.m.

The driver of the Camaro, who was not wearing his seat belt, was killed as a result of the crash, Collins said.

The driver of the Volvo was transported to a local hospital, according to Collins.

The crash remains under investigation.

The name of the driver, who was killed, has not yet been released.

