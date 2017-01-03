Conway police searching for runaway juvenile

Conway Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.
Police are looking for 15-year-old Jeremiah Zachariah Dicker of Conway. He was last seen on Creel Street and reportedly ran away from home Dec. 20 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since that day.
Police say Dicker is 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 103 pounds.
Anyone with any information on his location or who has come in contact with him is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
