Conway police search for two men after burglary and fraud incidents

Conway police are seeking assistance from the public in locating two men, one accused of fraud and another accused of burglary.
Spencer Lee Foust, 20, of Mullins, is wanted after a man told police that Foust, whom he knew, forced his way into the home and assaulted him on Dec. 14. Foust is charged with assault and battery in the second degree and first degree burglary.
Police said in a statement that Foust was last known to live near Ridge Road in Conway.
A second man, Jason Allen Green, 37, is accused of financial identity fraud by police after an incident that occurred on May 28 at the Wal-Mart on Church Street in Conway. Police opened an investigation on Nov. 16.
Green is last known to to be living near Rosabelle Road on Johns Island.
Anyone with information about either man can call their local police agency or the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
