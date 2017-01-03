A lonely mailbox on the shore offers outlet for love, hope, hurt for Kindred Spirits for 40 years

2:00 Myrtle Beach weather 01.03 Pause

1:46 Humpback whales making a splash

1:10 Hundreds charge into the Atlantic at annual Polar Bear Plunge

1:09 A look at US 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Matthew

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:26 Brad Redding golf tip (Dec. 27, 2016)

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:14 Wildfire burns 1,000 acres in North Carolina state park

1:47 Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)