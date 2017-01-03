A lonely mailbox on the shore offers outlet for love, hope, hurt for Kindred Spirits for 40 years

The Kindred Spirit Mailbox stands on a beach on Bird Island, North Carolina. It houses notebooks where visitors from around the world share their prayers, joy, grief, and secrets. Some write about the loved ones they lost, some show gratitude to what they have in life, and some even get engaged here. To get to the mailbox, it is not an easy walk. The closest parking lot is a mile and a half away. Frank Nesmith, keeper of the mailbox, put it up to communicate with his girlfriend, Claudia, 40 years ago. While their summer romance slipped by, the mailbox stays. In 2012, University of North Carolina Wilmington Randall Library Special Collections became home to the notebooks.
As the sun sets on the uninhabited Bird Island, Luke Gilliam and Tianna Smith grab a notebook from the Kindred Spirit mailbox on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Bird Island is south of Sunset Beach, N.C. A few hundred yards south of the mailbox, the South Carolina state line is marked in the dunes. People have been leaving notes of confessions, love, prayers, jokes and drawings in the mailbox for nearly 40 years.
"You know how fast summer flames burn out?" Frank Nesmith, 90, laughs talking about the original mailbox on Dec. 18, 2016. Nesmith doesn't get to the Kindred Spirit mailbox every day to collect notebooks and leave behind new ink pens, but he does get there occasionally with the help of friends. He'd kept his identity as the mailbox keeper secret for decades, but now talks openly about it. He'd put a mailbox in the sand nearly 40 years ago so he and his summer love Claudia could write notes to each other. The original box was on a spit of land near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., he had named Isle De Claudia, the Isle of Friendship. As the ocean is prone to do, the island was washed over and it disappeared. Nesmith's summer love went on to marry another man, and he took Claudia's name off the box, replaced it with Kindred Spirit and relocated it to the South Carolina end of Bird Island. As the years passed, Nesmith moved the mailbox to the state line, lead a group of conservationists and fought to keep Bird Island natural and development free. The mailbox is now planted firmly in the North Carolina end of the island more than a mile south of Sunset Beach. Through the years, the mailbox still has the original post used on the Isle De Claudia mailbox.
Weeping by the Kindred Spirit mailbox, sisters Christen Dembinski (left) and Carrie DeLorenzo talk about the recent death of their step father on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The mailbox is located on Bird Island south of Sunset Beach, N.C.
Intimacy is found in handwritten notes left in the Kindred Spirit mailbox tucked in the dunes on uninhabited Bird Island, N.C. Some notes are to lost loved ones, some to everyone, some to no one and some to heaven. Some are prayers, jokes or poems. There's weather reports. There's drawings. There's records of engagements. There's a few detailing deeds done in the dunes when no one is looking. The notebooks are collected, taken to the Randall Library at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, logged and filed in the special collections room.
Rebecca Baugnon of Randall Library at the University of North Carolina Wilmington special collections says there's challenges with the Kindred Spirit notebooks collections. "Well, there's sand and some of them come in damp so we have to spread them out for a couple of days to dry out," she said explaining the process before the notebooks are filed and tucked in acid-free archive boxes. "It's great when they come in. They're usually in plastic shopping bags, loose. When we open them, there's always the smell of the ocean. That's nice."
Weeping by the Kindred Spirit mailbox, sisters Carrie DeLorenzo (left) and Christen Dembinski embrace after writing about the recent death of their step father on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The mailbox is located on Bird Island south of Sunset Beach, N.C.
Shelia Clark said her life is chronicled in the notebooks tucked in the Kindred Spirit mailbox on Bird Island, N.C. She said there's notes of her vacations, struggles with a divorce and her marriage to Dev Clark. On Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, the couple from Winston-Salem, N.C., made the beach walk to update their story as they celebrate their anniversary. The mailbox is located on the uninhabited island is south of Sunset Beach, N.C.
"I'm just out looking for some sunshine," Frank Nesmith, 90, says riding around his neighborhood on a foggy Sunday morning on Dec. 18, 2016. Nesmith doesn't get to the Kindred Spirit mailbox every day to collect notebooks and leave behind new ink pens, but he does get there occasionally with the help of friends. He'd kept his identity as the mailbox keeper secret for decades, but now talks openly about it. He'd put a mailbox in the sand nearly 40 years ago so he and his summer love Claudia could write notes to each other. The original box was on a spit of land near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., he had named Isle De Claudia, the Isle of Friendship. As the ocean is prone to do, the island was washed over and it disappeared. Nesmith's summer love went on to marry another man, and he took Claudia's name off the box, replaced it with Kindred Spirit and relocated it to the South Carolina end of Bird Island. As the years passed, Nesmith moved the mailbox to the state line, lead a group of conservationists and fought to keep Bird Island natural and development free. The mailbox is now planted firmly in the North Carolina end of the island more than a mile south of Sunset Beach. Through the years, the mailbox still has the original post used on the Isle De Claudia mailbox.
Mary and Michael Burke grab a notebook from the Kindred Spirit mailbox on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The couple live nearby and made the mile-plus beach walk to the mailbox on Bird Island. The uninhabited island is south of Sunset Beach, N.C.
A marker is the state line separating the Carolinas south of the Kindred Spirit mailbox on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The mailbox is located on uninhabited Bird Island, N.C., south of Sunset Beach. The island is mostly in North Carolina, but the southern end is in South Carolina.
Dressed in a new Kindred Spirit shirt, Shelia Clark said her life is chronicled in the notebooks tucked in the Kindred Spirit mailbox on Bird Island, N.C. She said there's notes of her vacations, struggles with a divorce and her marriage to Dev Clark. On Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, the couple from Winston-Salem, N.C., made the beach walk to update their story as they celebrate their anniversary. The mailbox is located on the uninhabited island is south of Sunset Beach, N.C.
As the sun sets on the uninhabited Bird Island, Luke Gilliam and Tianna Smith take time to write in a notebook from the Kindred Spirit mailbox on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Bird Island is south of Sunset Beach, N.C. A few hundred yards south of the mailbox, the South Carolina state line is marked in the dunes. People have been leaving notes of confessions, love, prayers, jokes and drawings in the mailbox for nearly 40 years.
Sitting by the Kindred Spirit mailbox weeping, Christen Dembinski (left) and her sister Carrie DeLorenzo write about the recent death of their step father on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The mailbox is located on Bird Island south of Sunset Beach, N.C.
A survey marker is found deep in the dunes south of the Kindred Spirit mailbox on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The mailbox is located on uninhabited Bird Island, N.C., south of Sunset Beach. The island is mostly in North Carolina, but the southern end is in South Carolina.
Michael and Mary Burke walk hand in hand after writing in the Kindred Spirit notebook for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The couple live nearby and made the mile-plus beach walk to the mailbox on Bird Island. The uninhabited island is south of Sunset Beach, N.C.
Dillon leaves his own mark on the Kindred Spirit mailbox on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The mailbox is located on Bird Island south of Sunset Beach, N.C. A few hundred yards south of the mailbox, the South Carolina state line is marked in the dunes. People have been leaving notes of confessions, love, prayers, jokes and drawings in the mailbox for nearly 40 years.
Horseshoe crab shells litter the beach nearo the Kindred Spirit mailbox on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The mailbox is located on uninhabited Bird Island, N.C., south of Sunset Beach. The island is mostly in North Carolina, but the southern end is in South Carolina.
"I've always lived on the other side of the island," Frank Nesmith, 90, says in his home on a foggy Sunday morning on Dec. 18, 2016. Nesmith doesn't get to the Kindred Spirit mailbox every day to collect notebooks and leave behind new ink pens, but he does get there occasionally with the help of friends. He'd kept his identity as the mailbox keeper secret for decades, but now talks openly about it. He'd put a mailbox in the sand nearly 40 years ago so he and his summer love Claudia could write notes to each other. The original box was on a spit of land near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., he had named Isle De Claudia, the Isle of Friendship. As the ocean is prone to do, the island was washed over and it disappeared. Nesmith's summer love went on to marry another man, and he took Claudia's name off the box, replaced it with Kindred Spirit and relocated it to the South Carolina end of Bird Island. As the years passed, Nesmith moved the mailbox to the state line, lead a group of conservationists and fought to keep Bird Island natural and development free. The mailbox is now planted firmly in the North Carolina end of the island more than a mile south of Sunset Beach. Through the years, the mailbox still has the original post used on the Isle De Claudia mailbox.
Even the pens are archived, said Rebecca Baugnon of Randall Library at the University of North Carolina Wilmington special collections says of the Kindred Spirit notebooks collections.
Michael and Mary Burke sit on the bench as they write in the Kindred Spirit notebook for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The couple live nearby and made the mile-plus beach walk to the mailbox on Bird Island. The uninhabited island is south of Sunset Beach, N.C.
The late afternoon sun washes gold on the beach south of the Kindred Spirit mailbox on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The mailbox is located on uninhabited Bird Island, N.C., south of Sunset Beach. The island is mostly in North Carolina, but the southern end is in South Carolina.
A shrimp boat cuts through the waves by a jetty south of the Kindred Spirit mailbox on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The mailbox is located on uninhabited Bird Island, N.C., south of Sunset Beach. The island is mostly in North Carolina, but the southern end is in South Carolina.
Stones are stacked in a small sculpture on a jetty south of the Kindred Spirit mailbox on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. The mailbox is located on uninhabited Bird Island, N.C., south of Sunset Beach. The island is mostly in North Carolina, but the southern end is in South Carolina.
Frank Nesmith, 90, was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for his work dealing with conservation of Bird Island.
"Here's some of them I'm going to send to Wilmington," Frank Nesmith, 90, says in his home with several Kindred Spirit notebooks on a foggy Sunday morning on Dec. 18, 2016. Nesmith doesn't get to the Kindred Spirit mailbox every day to collect notebooks and leave behind new ink pens, but he does get there occasionally with the help of friends. He'd kept his identity as the mailbox keeper secret for decades, but now talks openly about it. He'd put a mailbox in the sand nearly 40 years ago so he and his summer love Claudia could write notes to each other. The original box was on a spit of land near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., he had named Isle De Claudia, the Isle of Friendship. As the ocean is prone to do, the island was washed over and it disappeared. Nesmith's summer love went on to marry another man, and he took Claudia's name off the box, replaced it with Kindred Spirit and relocated it to the South Carolina end of Bird Island. As the years passed, Nesmith moved the mailbox to the state line, lead a group of conservationists and fought to keep Bird Island natural and development free. The mailbox is now planted firmly in the North Carolina end of the island more than a mile south of Sunset Beach. Through the years, the mailbox still has the original post used on the Isle De Claudia mailbox.
Photographs are archived, said Rebecca Baugnon of Randall Library at the University of North Carolina Wilmington special collections says of the Kindred Spirit notebooks collections.
