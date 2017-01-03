Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

The Kindred Spirit Mailbox stands on a beach on Bird Island, North Carolina. It houses notebooks where visitors from around the world share their prayers, joy, grief, and secrets. Some write about the loved ones they lost, some show gratitude to what they have in life, and some even get engaged here. To get to the mailbox, it is not an easy walk. The closest parking lot is a mile and a half away. Frank Nesmith, keeper of the mailbox, put it up to communicate with his girlfriend, Claudia, 40 years ago. While their summer romance slipped by, the mailbox stays. In 2012, University of North Carolina Wilmington Randall Library Special Collections became home to the notebooks.

First night of Hanukkah in Market Common

Temple Shalom marks the first night of Hanukkah on Saturday at Valor Memorial Garden in Market Common. The eight-day holiday commemorates the Jewish revolt lead by the Maccabees that ended in the rededication of the Second Temple. A candle is lit each of the eight nights to mark how one night's worth of oil lasted eight nights. The Jewish Festival of Lights will be held at Chapin Library at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, with story time, crafts and food.

Donna Lovejoy: Keep the smile on with HaHa The Clown

When Donna Lovejoy was 12 years old, she already knew that she wanted to have a job that "makes kids happy". At the age of 38, Lovejoy quit her job as a custodian at Lakewood Elementary School to become HaHa The Clown. Now in her 60s, she doesn't have any regret for the decision. "It's the best thing I ever did," she said. But Lovejoy's life is not always full of happiness as it appears when she dresses up as HaHa. Despite the loss of her beloved husband to cancer in September, Lovejoy remains cheerful and hopes to continue doing what she loves.

