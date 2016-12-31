"Freezin' for a reason:" Ocean Lakes Campground hosts annual Polar Bear plunge

Hundreds of people charged into the frigid Atlantic in the Ocean Lakes Campground Polar Bear plunge on Saturday, Dec. 31st. In the 16th year of the New Year Eve event, Ocean Lakes collected canned good from participants to be distributed to local charities. Many participants dressed in outlandish costume for this year's "freezin' for a reason" event.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
