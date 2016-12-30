Friends and family gather at vigil in memorial of surfer

Hundreds gathered at a candlelight vigil at the Surfside pier in memorial of Aiden Keahi Thomas Mendoza, 17, who drowned while surfing on Dec. 26th. Mendoza was a cross country runner at Socastee High School and was one of four Horry County School students to die over the holiday break.
Jennifer Clouston, aunt of Aiden Keahi Thomas Mendoza releases a lantern in his memorial at a vigil under the Surfside Pier Friday night. Hundreds gathered at a candlelight vigil at the Surfside Pier in memorial of Aiden Keahi Thomas Mendoza, 17, who drowned while surfing on Monday, Dec. 26th. Mendoza was a cross country runner at Socastee High School and was one of four Horry County School students to die over the holiday break.
