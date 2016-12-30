Socastee student described as a ‘light’ in lives of anyone who knew him

Hundreds huddled in the cold Friday night with ocean waves crashing in the background as friends and family remembered a young man they said was a light in their lives until his death Dec. 26.
As ukuleles played softly, candles were lit and bright lanterns sent aloft representing the light 17-year-old Aiden Keahi Thomas Mendoza shared with the world. Mendoza’s father, Damien Kaleolani Mendoza, walked the beach blowing a large conch shell that made a mournful sound, displaying the sadness he felt.
At the candlelight vigil at Surfside Beach pier, near where the Socastee High senior was pulled from the ocean where he drowned while surfing alone the day after Christmas, NewSpring Church youth minister Johnathan Foster encouraged his friends to let themselves grieve.
Better known by his Hawaiian name, Keahi, which means fire, the athletic young man was ready to finish his senior year at Socastee High School and take on the challenge of college at Anderson University, where he had signed to participate as a cross-country runner on scholarship. News of the teen’s death reverberated all the way to Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, where he once lived with his mother.
Many of his friends posted final Alohas on social media to the guy they described as loving, goofy and someone who seemed to live in the moment.
Andrew Godfrey, who said he reconnected in high school with Mendoza and spent many hours with him when the two began to write for the school newspaper, organized the candlelight vigil. Godfrey described Mendoza as a “person loved by everyone.”
“He was always smiling and laughing. He wanted everybody to know they were loved. He had a glow around him everywhere he went,” Godfrey said.
Godfrey said Mendoza was an “incredible student and athlete” and a big part of his family.
“He was like a brother to me,” Godfrey said, adding that Mendoza died doing something he loved. “He was something special and had a bright future. It’s going to be really hard going back to school and not see that light.”
Socastee coach and guidance counselor Robert Urbaniak said he watched Mendoza grow to one of the top runners in the school’s history.
Urbaniak said that additional guidance counselors will be brought in when students return to classes, especially since the school lost two students over the holidays. Another student, a 15-year-old girl, died in a car wreck just days before Mendoza drowned, along with two other area youth.
Nicholas LeFever earlier on Friday said he had known Mendoza since he moved to the area in seventh grade. He described him as very athletic, enjoying outdoors activities and said his best friend had just recently started surfing again, a hobby he had picked up while living in Hawaii as a child.
“I think this was his first time out alone,” said LeFever. “I was pretty much in shock the whole day. It just didn’t seem real.”
LeFever said one thing he admired about his friend was how Mendoza never seemed stressed and was always happy. Yet, he had what LeFever called “an amazing work ethic” always putting 100 percent effort into anything he attempted.
“He was always trying to do his best. That’s something I hope to take away from this,” LeFever said.
Chris LeFever, father to Nicholas, knew Mendoza from his days of chauffeuring the two boys around before his son got his driver’s license. He said Mendoza and his son often ran together and because his son now had a car, he frequently picked Mendoza up to go to practice. Mendoza had also worked for Chris LeFever on some part-time jobs.
“He maybe had the best work ethic I have ever seen,” Chris LeFever said. “He went above and beyond regardless of what the job was.”
Wanting to help the family and provide a way for Mendoza’s friends and their parents to help, Chris LeFever launched a YouCaring page, setting a goal of $12,000 to help with funeral expenses. By Friday afternoon, the fund had far surpassed its goal at close to $16,000. Chris LeFever said the extra funds would be used to set up a scholarship in Mendoza’s name. A new site with a $20,000 goal was created at www.youcaring.com/keahi to encourage continued donations for the scholarship fund.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at NewSpring Church in Myrtle Beach. Anyone attending is encouraged to bring a shoelace, representing Mendoza’s love of running, with their name on it to leave for the family. LeFever said Mendoza’s dad would like to see people dressed in colorful clothing as opposed to dark and depressing, something his son would not want.
“It is about him being alive and celebrating his life,” Chris LeFever said.
Angela Nicholas is a freelance reporter and can be reached at aknicholas28@gmail.com.
Comments