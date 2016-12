1:15 Hurricane Matthew debris removed from Georgetown Garden City Beach Pause

4:11 Sights and sounds as CCU wins the College World Series

1:14 What you need to know for the week in Myrtle Beach: Dec. 26-Jan. 1

1:31 Have a barn to pick through? You could be on TV

0:30 Why Is RIDE III Funding Needed?

1:54 Horry County Police Chief officially sworn in

1:11 Mall fight breaks out between shopper and store manager

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour