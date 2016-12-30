Last day of 2016 to be a chilly one; rainy start projected for 2017

If you’re headed out to enjoy local New Year’s festivities Saturday, you may want to bundle up because the last day of 2016 will be a little chilly.
The Myrtle Beach area saw warm temperatures part of this week, but a chill has moved over the area thanks to a cold front that swept through and brought cooler weather and gusty winds Thursday.
On Friday, sunny weather is expected, but the high will likely only reach 50 and wind gusts will continue and will blow 13 to 17 mph with some as high as 26 mph, according to online forecasts from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
The winds will calm over Friday evening, but the temperature will drop down into the lower 30s, possibly colder farther inland, according to forecasters.
The last day of the year will likely be partly cloudy with a high only reaching near 55 degrees. There is also a slight chance of rain in the forecast overnight on New Year’s Eve.
The first day of 2017 will be a little warmer with a high near 62, but most likely a wet one as there is a percent chance of rain, according to weather reports.
Temperatures will continue to climb Monday and are forecast to reach around 68 degrees, but the rain will likely continue, forecasters said.
