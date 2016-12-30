Last day of 2016 to be a chilly one; rainy start projected for 2017

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case Pause

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast 12.30

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

0:43 A group of 20 picket in support of International Drive construction

0:42 Surprise: International Drive Under Construction

2:40 Wahlburgers opens at Broadway at the Beach, bringing food, drinks, and a little bit of Hollywood

1:01 Shooting at NMB K&W Cafeteria

0:31 Fire consumes multiple houses in Cherry Grove

0:47 Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach