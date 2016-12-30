Update: Police said no foul play suspected in Georgetown man’s drowning death

An unresponsive man found floating Thursday afternoon in a Georgetown County-area canal was pronounced dead from drowning.
Jeffrey Noon, 23, of Georgetown was pronounced dead about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, according to Paulette Radcliffe, deputy coroner with the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Noon about 3:41 p.m. Thursday in a canal near Live Oak Lane in the Wedgefield Plantation area after receiving a call about a man in the water, according to a release from the GCSO.
EMS arrived and transported him to the Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, and his condition was unknown Thursday afternoon, police said.
On Friday morning, Radcliffe announced he had died and that an autopsy revealed his cause of death was drowning. GCSO officials said no foul play was suspected in Noon’s death.
