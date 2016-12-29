A new year dawns with big headlines rolling into 2017

2017 marks a new year with new priorities on the horizon, but many headline stories from 2016 will likely be resurrected with new developments in the dawning year.
Here are some things to look for in 2017.
1. Lawsuits, indictments still loom over HCPD
The Horry County Police Department hired a new chief and began rebuilding its reputation and strengthening community relations in 2016.
However, the new year will bring constant reminders to that turmoil as four police officers indicted by an Horry County Grand Jury face prosecution by the S.C. attorney general.
Additionally numerous lawsuits are expected to proceed against the department by four women identified only as “Jane Does” who say they were victimized by former Detective Allen Large, who was assigned to investigate their cases.
2. Is paid parking a done deal in Myrtle Beach?
In 2017, Myrtle Beach officials will likely have to grapple with continuing requests to alter a parking plan that went into effect on July 5. That plan instituted paid parking across the city with full-time Myrtle Beach residents being exempt from the hourly and daily fees with parking passes.
Horry County officials including Councilman Johnny Vaught and Chairman Mark Lazarus already asked Myrtle Beach City Council for concessions like a shortened paid parking season, which currently runs from May 1 through Oct. 31, and the option of an unlimited pass for county residents, for a fee.
Those requests, buoyed by a group of activists in Horry County, are likely to be resurrected in the new year.
3. International Drive
The continuing court saga of litigation to block construction of International Drive spills over into the New Year with at least one courtroom battle looming on whether to build the 5.6 mile road connecting Carolina Forest with S.C. 90.
Environmentalists opposing the project have two avenues to pursue this year with one case to be heard in the S.C. Court of Appeals and another request pending to hear the case in a federal appeals court.
The Coastal Conservation League and S.C. Wildlife Federation have so far lost both state and federal court battles. After the appeals court process, the only courts left in the land to hear the case are the state and U.S. Supreme courts. What remains to be seen is, how far are environmentalists willing to go to block the road?
4. Will all bars have to close at 2 a.m.?
On Nov. 5, a shooting inside Pure Ultra Club left five people injured. The shooting sparked multiple decisions among Myrtle Beach leaders, including an immediate move to bar parking around the downtown neighborhood between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. and the ultimate move of closing all bars and clubs in the Superblock down during that time.
Myrtle Beach City Council came close to closing down bars at 2 a.m. across the whole city, and the issue is expected to resurface in the new year.
County leaders sought similar measures, but decided to allow bars in the unincorporated areas of Horry County to stay open past 2 a.m. as long as the establishments pay additional fees and adhere to new business license requirements under a new ordinance that will come back up for discussion in 2017.
Under the county’s plan, new businesses will have to pay an annual fee of $250, undergo extensive background checks and file safety plans with the county on how to prevent illegal activities on the premises.
Business owners have argued that 2 a.m. was when they began to make money as visitors filtered in from bars closing elsewhere.
5. New trial for Sidney Moorer
Sidney Moorer has been charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of Heather Elvis. His first trial on the charge ended with a hung jury in late June and local prosecutors announced they would try him again.
Although the date for Moorer’s new trial has not been set, it is expected to be held in Georgetown County in the new year.
Elvis, who was 20-years-old when she vanished, remains missing. Her car was found abandoned at the Peachtree boat landing in Socastee on Dec. 19, 2013, the day after she was last seen.
6. Pending cases with the Attorney General’s office
Two Conway men charged in connection with the kidnapping and murder of missing Aynor teen Zach Malinowski will likely stand trial in 2017. Both were out on bail for the charges when they were arrested on new counts of murder or attempted murder in unrelated cases.
While out on bond in connection with Malinowski’s death, suspect Javon Dion Gibbs, 22, was arrested in November in connection with the September murder of 22-year-old Laquan Johnson of Loris. Gibbs also faces trafficking charges after police say they found 40 grams of cocaine in his possession when he was arrested.
Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Anfony Brown was also out on bail for charges in the Malinowski case when he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under counts of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in December 2015. Both remain in custody.
Malinowski, 19, was last seen on Aug. 25, 2013, and was last heard from via telephone at 12:15 a.m. the next day, according to an Horry County police report. A week later, police found Malinowski’s burned 1996 Chevrolet Beretta along Valley Forge Road, which is near where Malinowski had recently moved into his grandfather’s home in Aynor.
In December 2014, Horry County police charged Brown and Gibbs, both of Conway, with kidnapping and murder in connection with Malinowski’s disappearance.
During late August, the 15th Judicial Circuit was recused from trying the case after a conflict of interest arose. Now the Attorney General’s Office is handling the prosecution.
The state Attorney General’s office has also agreed to take over the prosecution of a man accused of possessing marijuana after the man filed a lawsuit against the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, who oversees the unit. Julian Betton was paralyzed after he was shot multiple times by officers during a raid of his apartment in 2015.
Betton’s charges of pointing and presenting a firearm were added to his case a day before his lawsuit was filed with the federal court. Betton’s lawyer is optimistic the criminal charges will be dropped.
Betton’s lawsuit is still pending in federal court with a possible mediation due by May 1 and the deadline for jury selection set for July.
7. Upcoming city elections
The presidential election is over, but in a little more than 10 months Horry County voters will be asked to elect their own local leaders. Several seats will be up for grabs in 2017.
Three at-large seats will be up for re-election on the Conway City Council. The seats are currently held by incumbents Randle Alford, William Goldfinch IV and Jean Medlen Timbes.
Four at-large seats, including the mayor’s chair, will be decided in Myrtle Beach this coming November. Three-term Mayor John Rhodes and incumbent council members Wayne Gray, Mike Lowder and Randal Wallace hold the seats that will be up for election.
In North Myrtle Beach, Mayor Marilyn Hatley’s chair will also be up for election in addition to three other seats, currently held by incumbent council members Terry White, Bob Cavanaugh and Nicole Fontana.
8. Dredging, battle to renourish beaches continues
Dredging and beach renourishment will continue to be a focus for city leaders in the new year.
Hurricane Matthew devastated some of the sand dunes along Georgetown and Horry counties and leaders spent time in 2016 lobbying Congress to speed up funding for beach renourishment.
Federal funding was approved for work to begin in the South Strand in 2016 with dredging projects to continue next year from the southern tip of Garden City to near Myrtle Beach State Park.
Garden City Beach and Huntington Beach State Park are in line to get hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of sand to help replenish their shores from the two dredging projects.
Work will continue to dredge the canals in North Myrtle Beach in the new year, with the project initially expected to continue through March.
9. Construction continues on new schools
Construction for five new Horry County schools will continue in the new year with most of the schools scheduled to be complete by fall 2017.
The new Socastee-area middle school continues to face delays after stalls in acquiring the land, soil reinforcement work and change orders prevented its contractor, First Floor Energy, from starting construction. As a result, the contractually obligated completion date has been pushed back to Jan. 15, 2018.
The new Carolina Forest-area middle school, Socastee Elementary School, Myrtle Beach Middle School and the new St. James Middle School are all scheduled to to be completed in time for the new school year in 2017.
10. Expansions at CCU
CCU is looking at major expansions in the coming year, both in infrastructure and in athletics.
A state budget board in August approved Coastal Carolina University’s $32 million plan to expand its football stadium, ignoring a higher education panel’s rejection of the project as too expensive.
The stadium expansion is necessary for Coastal Carolina’s football program to move up from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (previously Division I-AA) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (previously I-A).
The stadium project, anticipated to begin in the new year, will increase seating capacity to 20,700. The project will be funded largely with bonds.
The need to expand Brooks Stadium is tied to the Chants’ move to the Sun Belt and FBS. The football program will debut in the Sun Belt in 2017 and become a fully-eligible FBS member in 2018 and the NCAA requires FBS teams to maintain an average paid attendance of 15,000 per home game at least once every two years.
The expansion will not likely be completed until sometime after the 2017 football season.
