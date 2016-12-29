Crews respond to fall at Long Bay Resort parking garage

Myrtle Beach fire crews were called out Thursday afternoon after someone reportedly fell from a six-story parking garage at Long Bay Resort on North Ocean Boulevard.
Terry Altman with the Myrtle Beach police department said that some kids were playing on the third deck of the parking structure when one fell. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
WBTW reported that the person falling was a 12-year-old boy.
The Sun News has a reporter headed to the scene. Please check back for story updates on this breaking news event.
Comments