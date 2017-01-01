Things to know in Myrtle Beach: Week of Jan. 2

‘Elvis Lives’ this weekend along the Grand Strand
▪ Sixth annual “Elvis Lives” theatrical tour kickoff, including three Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest worldwide winners – Bill Cherry (paying tribute to Elvis’ early years and comeback special), Jay Dupuis (movie years), and Dean Z (concert years), from 2009, 2014 and 2013, respectively – 2 and 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, at Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach. Buy tickets at 843-238-7827, 800-960-7469 or www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach. (Other regional tour stops: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Duke Center for the Performing Arts’ Memorial Auditorium in Raleigh, N.C. – tickets at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com, and details at 919-996-8700 or www.dukeenergycenterraleigh.com; and 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at Gaillard Center in Charleston – 843-242-3099 or www.gaillardcenter.com.) More details at www.elvislivestour.com.
Expo on boats, sports makes wake for whole weekend
The 34th annual Grand Strand Boat & Sportsman Expo will cruise all weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North.
Show hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, with admission of $8 for ages 13-64, $7 ages 65 and older, and $5 ages 3-11, and free ages 2 and younger.
Scheduled seminars, free with show admission, are:
▪ Friday – “Boating Basics” at 11 a.m., with U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary; “Secrets of In-shore Fishing” noon with Capt. Lin Fore; “In-shore Fishing ‘Carolina Style,’” 1:30 p.m. with Capt. Mike McDonald; “Techniques for ‘Carolina Kings’” 3 p.m. with Capt. Jason Burton; and Safety on the Water” 4:30 p.m. with U.S. Power Squadron.
▪ Saturday – “Kayak Fishing Techniques” 10:30 a.m. with Mike Eady; “Secrets of In-shore Fishing” noon; “The King Slinger,” 1:30 p.m. with Capt. Jason Burton; “In-shore Fishing ‘Carolina Style,’ ” 3 p.m.; and “Trailer Towing ‘101,’ ” 4:30 p.m. with Wesco Trailers.
▪ Sunday –“Trailer Safety,” 11 a.m. with Wesco Trailers; “Kayak Fishing the Back Waters,” noon with Eady; In-shore Fishing ‘Carolina Style,’” 1:30 p.m.; and “The ‘Master’ of the Cast Net,” 3 p.m. with Burton.
Details from the Grand Strand Boating Association at 843-650-2628, 336-233-0426, www.grandstrandboatandsportsmanexpo.com, or email kdb707@gmail.com.
Local classes resume for spring semester
Horry County Schools return to class Monday and Georgetown County School return Tuesday from winter break.
Horry County starts on Monday because of a make up day from Hurricane Matthew.
Comments