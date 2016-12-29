MBPD Honor Fallen Officer Killed 14 Years Ago

In a memorial service Thursday morning, a wreath was placed at the Fallen Officer Memorial Fountain in honor of Officer Joe McGarry who was killed in the line of duty in 2002. Officer McGarry's mother, Anita McGarry (far left) was among dozens of family, fellow officers, and community members gathered to remember the Myrtle Beach officer who was shot and killed 14 years ago. McGarry had been a member of the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years.
Captain John Bertang addresses the crowd of family, fellow officers, and community members gathered on Thursday to remember Myrtle Beach Police Officer Joe McGarry, who was killed in the line of duty in 2002. McGarry was shot and killed on Dec. 29, 2002. He had been a member of the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years. At Thursday's service, a wreath was placed at the Fallen Officer Memorial Fountain that was dedicated last year to both McGarry and MBPD Officer Henry Scarborough, who died in the line of duty in 1949.
Anita McGarry, mother of Myrtle Beach Police Officer Joe McGarry, places a flower arrangement at the base of the memorial that honors him during a ceremony on Thursday. Officer Joe McGarry, who was shot and killed on Dec. 29, 2002 had been a member of the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years. At Thursday's service, a wreath was placed at the Fallen Officer Memorial Fountain that was dedicated last year to both McGarry and MBPD Officer Henry Scarborough, who died in the line of duty in 1949.
Anita McGarry, mother of Myrtle Beach Police Officer Joe McGarry, hugs officers during a memorial service for the fallen officer on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Officer Joe McGarry, who was shot and killed on Dec. 29, 2002 had been a member of the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years. At Thursday's service, a wreath was placed at the Fallen Officer Memorial Fountain that was dedicated last year to both McGarry and MBPD Officer Henry Scarborough, who died in the line of duty in 1949.
Anita McGarry, mother of Myrtle Beach Police Officer Joe McGarry, watches as a wreath is placed in his honor at the Fallen Officer Memorial fountain on Thursday. Officer Joe McGarry, who was shot and killed on Dec. 29, 2002 had been a member of the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years. Dec. 29, 2016.
Captain John Bertang addresses the crowd of family, fellow officers, and community members gathered on Thursday to remember Myrtle Beach Police Officer Joe McGarry, who was killed in the line of duty in 2002. McGarry was shot and killed on Dec. 29, 2002. He had been a member of the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years. At Thursday's service, a wreath was placed at the Fallen Officer Memorial Fountain that was dedicated last year to both McGarry and MBPD Officer Henry Scarborough, who died in the line of duty in 1949.
Joe McGarry, father of Myrtle Beach Police Officer Joe McGarry, speaks during a memorial service for the fallen officer on Dec. 29, 2016. Family, fellow officers, and community members gathered on Thursday to remember Officer Joe McGarry, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 29, 2002. He had been a member of the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years. At Thursday's service, a wreath was placed at the Fallen Officer Memorial Fountain that was dedicated last year to both McGarry and MBPD Officer Henry Scarborough, who died in the line of duty in 1949.
Police Chief Warren Gall speaks during the annual memorial service for fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Joe McGarry who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2002. At Thursday's service, a wreath was placed at the Fallen Officer Memorial Fountain that was dedicated last year to both McGarry and MBPD Officer Henry Scarborough, who died in the line of duty in 1949.
