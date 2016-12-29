A hurricane. A college world series win. A heroin epidemic. 2016 was a record year.

2016 was a record year.
Hurricane Matthew spawned record flooding. Coastal Carolina University’s Chanticleers baseball team brought home a record win from the College World Series.
Then a rising threat hit home... setting another record no one really wanted. The number of heroin overdoses skyrocketed in Horry County this year, leaving broken families in its wake and putting the county at the top of the list for overdoses in the state.
This was also a year of change with an ongoing transformation of Broadway at the Beach, new parking laws that stripped the last free oceanfront spots from the Myrtle Beach shoreline and the mark of a new era for an embattled Horry County Police Department.
Here is a look back at some of the top 10 stories from 2016.
1. Hurricane Matthew brings record flooding
Hurricane Matthew hit the South Carolina coast near McClellanville as a Category 1 storm on Oct. 8.
Matthew brought damaging winds that uprooted trees, snapped the trunks of tall pines like toothpicks and took out power lines sparking outages for some customers that lasted a week or more. Matthew spawned a tornado that wreaked havoc in North Myrtle Beach and marooned Cherry Grove in flood waters that delayed firefighters trying to reach a multi-building blaze. Flash flooding plagued the county. But more damage came in the days after Matthew left.
Flooding from the heavy rains that drenched North Carolina deluged Horry County communities along the Waccamaw and Little Pee Dee rivers and the Intracoastal Waterway, topping record flood levels last marked in 1928.
2. Indictments, lawsuits shake up Horry County Police Department
Four lawsuits were filed against the Horry County Police Department and its former officers in 2016, alleging that a former detective sexually assaulted, harassed and violated the civil rights of several women and that others, who knew about his alleged misconduct turned a blind eye.
The lawsuits were initially filed in the Horry County Court of Common Pleas and have since moved to the federal court in Florence.
In a deposition in March, former detective Troy Allen Large admitted to encouraging women to participate in nude catfight videos, but he has denied sexually harassing or assaulting any of the women.
Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes announced her retirement in April and Joseph Hill was sworn into office as the department’s new chief Sept. 30. Hill’s arrival signaled a new direction for an agency that suffered a turbulent summer marked by departures of key officials, several lawsuits and the grand jury indictments of four officers.
3. CCU wins College World Series
After trying for years just to make it to the College World Series, Coastal Carolina University’s Chanticleers baseball team brought the prestigious title home to a throng of adoring fans.
A teal-clad crowd inside CCU’s Student Union theater June 30 watched the game unfold, cheering on their favorite team as history-in-the-making was streamed live on a large screen. It was an epic battle live from Omaha, Neb., where the Chanticleers faced the Arizona Wildcats.
The Chanticleers capitalized on back-to-back Arizona errors in the top of the sixth inning to score four runs and break open what had been a scoreless pitchers’ duel to that point. From there, they held on through a dramatic bottom of the ninth for a 4-3 win over the Wildcats before a crowd of 18,823 at TD Ameritrade Park.
4. Heroin overdoses skyrocket
Drugs have claimed the lives of 93 people in Horry County this year with 61 of the death toll attributed to heroin and/or its more potent impersonator, fentanyl. The statistic led the county to be cited as having the most opiate overdoses in the state.
Seven of the 61 died as a result of a dangerous cocktail of heroin and fentanyl, which police say is often sold as heroin, but can be 50 times more potent.
Sixteen of the 61 died from overdoses of pure fentanyl, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Thirty more cases of suspected overdoses were pending toxicology results as of Tuesday.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to 170 drug overdose calls so far this year as of Dec. 19, including 9 over the course of a week in December.
As of Thursday morning, Horry County medics this year have responded to and treated people with 928 doses of Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of an opiate overdose.
The rising number of overdoses and calls for help spurred local and state leaders to come together, hosting well-attended forums on the heroin epidemic held throughout the county. Officials also created a heroin coalition page on the county’s website to share information on how and where people can get help.
5. Missing person’s cases remain unsolved
The Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed at a press conference in June that 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel was murdered in the McClellanville area days after she went missing during a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach in 2009.
Officers said she was held against her will for several days before she was killed.
Timothy Da’Shaun Taylor was arrested in July on federal charges stemming from an old state conviction of a 2011 armed robbery. An FBI agent admitted at a bond hearing for Taylor in August that they sought the charges, in part, because they suspect Taylor was involved in the Drexel case.
Jailhouse informants told police Drexel was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, trafficked, killed and dumped in an alligator pit in McClellanville and that Taylor was seen with Drexel before her death. Taylor’s federal court case has been postponed until January.
Another missing person’s case also remains unsolved in the courts.
Sidney Moorer is accused of kidnapping in the disappearance of Heather Elvis, who was 20 years old when she vanished Dec. 19, 2013. Elvis met Moorer at the former Broadway at the Beach restaurant Tilted Kilt, where she was a hostess and he worked as a maintenance man. The two were involved from July 2013 to October 2013, according to testimony at the trial.
A hung jury, split 10 guilty and two innocent, led to a mistrial on the charge in late June. A second trial on the charge is slated to be held in Georgetown County in 2017.
6. Changes at Broadway at the Beach
The new makeover for Broadway at the Beach continued this year with a demolition of the tourist destination’s iconic Hard Rock pyramid, the departure of some restaurants and the announcement of new attractions. Burroughs & Chapin Co., Inc., who owns Broadway at the Beach, announced earlier this year that Hard Rock would move into its newly renovated digs in the former Broadway Louie’s location after Broadway Louie moved a few doors down.
The company also said that the 20-year-old, 350-acre park would be welcoming a new American Tap House, the area’s first Dave & Buster’s, an OZ nightclub, Wahlburgers, a Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen and a Carolina Ale House. Work continues on several locations, including the site of the new Dave & Buster’s and the Paula Deen restaurant.
Building permit documents in October also revealed plans for a new 4-D motion movie theater at Broadway at the Beach, replacing a portion of Dragon’s Lair Fantasy Golf for the new location.
7. Golden Mile parking changes create stir
A new north-end parking plan that stripped the last free oceanfront parking from Myrtle Beach inspired thousands of people to object in petitions and emails to city leaders. But despite objections, the changes went into effect July 5.
The changes stripped on-street parking from Ocean Boulevard from 31st Avenue North to the city’s northern border. Spaces, once free, in street-end beach access lots now require payment for beachgoers, who do not have current city parking decals, from May 1-Oct. 31st.
8. RIDE III gets green light; International Drive hits red light
Work on International Drive began in August and construction proceeded for several weeks before the road - hailed by many as a needed bypass to avoid the congested traffic on U.S. 501 - became entangled once again in an unyielding court battle with environmentalists who oppose the project.
2016 was the year of litigation for International Drive, beginning in a state court in February. The court ruled in favor of Horry County to build the road and that ruling was appealed but the environmentalists lost.
The case was taken to a federal court that also sided with the county, but the court enforced a stay order on most construction efforts during the proceedings, further delaying the road.
The Coastal Conservation League and S.C. Wildlife Federation appealed both court decisions to a higher bench and the S.C. Court of Appeals agreed in December to someday hear the case, while issuing another stop-work order until that litigation is settled.
Meanwhile, voters approved a one percent sales tax increase in November to raise nearly $600 million to fund several major road projects, including the widening of U.S. 501.
9. Beach swimming scares
With an alligator that went for a dip in the ocean, a swarm of jellyfish that invaded the coast, rough surfs, shark bites and multiple drownings, 2016 was an active year on Grand Strand beaches.
At least two men reported being bitten by sharks while in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach over the summer.
Between May 17 and Dec. 26, seven people drowned off the shores of Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach, with victims ranging in age from 12 years old to more than 40.
Aiden Keahi Thomas Mendoza, a 17-year-old surfer who was known by most as Keahi Mendoza and a star runner at Socastee High School, was pulled from the water along Surfside Beach at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 26, after drowning while surfing, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.
Rough surfs, rip tides and strong currents – some churned up by tropical storms, also plagued the beaches this year.
10. Murders, mayhem mark 2016
From a daytime shooting outside a crowded mall in January to a bullet-riddled bank robbery in May to a murder-suicide in Bucksport on Oct. 1, the crime headlines this year have shocked and saddened many.
Seventy-eight-year-old Frances Mae Davis died after she was shot while sitting in a car outside of the Myrtle Beach Mall around lunchtime on Jan. 8 – a day before her 79th birthday. Police continue to search for her killer.
On the morning of May 4, three masked and hooded gunmen robbed a South State Bank in North Myrtle Beach. The robbery gave way to a bullet-riddled high-speed chase between the suspects and police. All three suspects were captured before the night was over.
On Oct. 1, police say 51-year-old Keith Davis shot and killed his girlfriend, 40-year-old Kristina Burroughs, Burrough’s 10-months-old niece, Justice Burroughs, and 2-year-old Katylin Bellamy inside a Bucksport home before turning the gun on his self. All four died in the shooting, breaking the hearts of family and friends who paid homage to their loved ones in a memorial outside the home.
Audrey Hudson, Elizabeth Townsend and Chloe Johnson contributed to this story.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments