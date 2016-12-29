Out of over 61 million views in 2016, here’s the top 10 online stories in Myrtle Beach

MyrtleBeachOnline.com saw over 23 million visits in 2016, as more and more readers continued to take advantage of online stories, videos, puzzles and more.
The news year included three named tropical storms, big changes at Broadway at the Beach and heartbreaking and shocking crime stories.
Of the more than 61 million page views, here are the top 10 stories viewers were reading on The Sun News’ website:
1. Hurricane Matthew
The third and final tropical storm of the year came roaring into the area on Oct. 8 and left behind a swash of damage that can still be seen along the Grand Strand today.
Storm surge totally devastated the Springmaid Pier and also heavily damaged the Surfside Beach Pier. Signs and trees were blown down throughout the area and flooding in the aftermath devastated houses inland to Galivants Ferry.
People in Socastee had to take kayaks to work the water on the Intracoastal Waterway got so high. Damages in Myrtle Beach alone totaled more than $22 million and more than $12 million in North Myrtle Beach.
Advance preparation before the storm by both state and local authorities likely helped prevent a loss of life, as an evacuation order was given well in advance. Most area schools were out eight days, releasing the Wednesday before Hurricane Matthew hit the Grand Strand.
The area also felt the affects of Tropical Storm Hermine (September) and Tropical Depression Bonnie (May) over Memorial Day weekend.
2. Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach
Beachgoers were urged to stay out of the water on the last day of July and the first of August, as thousands of jellyfish swarmed the shores of the Grand Strand.
The extreme heat of summer brought the jellies up from Florida and they were prowling along the coast of S.C., according to the Natural Resources Department.
Donovan Faith, a 13-year-old from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was stung several times as he was fishing in the surf July 30.
“I got nailed,” Faith said. “After I got stung three or four times, I just gave it up.”
3. Blaze claims building in Cherry Grove
Winds gusting upward of 70 mph hindered firefighters from battling a blaze that burned several structures in North Myrtle Beach during the tail end of Hurricane Matthew.
With such high winds, he said, crews are unable to put up a ladder or bring in a ladder truck, only rated to operate in winds up to 35 mph.
Firefighters and National Guardsmen were using hoses connected to hydrants to wet down nearby structures to keep the fire from spreading.
4. Wahlburgers comes to Broadway at the Beach
Tourists and locals alike are always intrigued when a new business comes to town, and Wahlburgers was the big business news of 2016.
The brothers opened their first South Carolina restaurant at Broadway at the Beach in November, first announcing the news in March. More than 35,000 people viewed the news of the opening on the day it was announced, as Facebook posts were shared more than 3,000 times.
The opening was part of a big year for South Carolina’s No. 1 tourist attraction, as the iconic Hard Rock Cafe pyramid was torn down as the restaurant relocated within the shopping center.
5. Tourists find massive shark tooth after Hurricane Matthew
If you talk sharks near the ocean, people are going to listen.
That was the case following Hurricane Matthew when some tourists from Amherst, Va., found a gigantic tooth near Tilghman Beach and Golf Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
The tooth, believed to be that of a Megalodon that is millions of years old, was valued at over $100. Luckily, the 50- to 60-foot shark it used to be attached to is extinct.
6. FBI says Brittanee Drexel is dead
The FBI dropped a bombshell when it announced in June that missing teen Brittanee Drexel had been murdered in the McClellanville area.
Drexel disappeared after leaving a Myrtle Beach hotel in April 2009, when she was 17 years old. Her family had run numerous billboards and held vigils in hopes of someday finding their daughter alive.
Investigators wouldn’t comment on whether sex trafficking may have been involved in the case, but Thomas did say they believe she was seen by more than one person while she was in the McClellanville area.
7. Alligator takes a stroll, swim on the beach
An unusual swimmer drew plenty of attention in August when an alligator was spotted in the surf near 43rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
The 3- to 4-foot reptile startled a couple taking a walk on the beach when it emerged from the surf and plopped down on the sand.
Alligators were also in the news in May when one showed up at the doorstep of a Conway woman’s house.
8. Early morning stabbings
Crime is, unfortunately, part of every community, and it reared its ugly head on May 21 when a pair of early morning stabbings made news in Myrtle Beach.
Police officers were called about 2:30 that morning to the Virginian Motel on South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach where a 42-year-old had been stabbed.
A short time later, officers were called two blocks down to the Summer Sands Hotel for another stabbing.
9. Shooting in K&W parking lot leaves woman dead
Diners were shocked to hear gunshots in the parking lot at the North Myrtle Beach restaurant on July 9, where Brunswick County, N.C., woman Amanda Fisher was shot and killed.
Witnesses described Fisher as being shot in the head and “blood everywhere” when discovering the scene.
Two North Carolina men now face murder charges in the incident.
Fisher had moved to the Grand Strand to avoid testifying in the murder trial of her former boyfriend in Charlotte, N.C. A judge had ordered the arrest of Fisher to make her appear, but her testimony on the stand conflicted with that she originally told police.
There was a hung jury in that trial.
10. Local surf shop owner rescued from the ocean
In what turned out to be a happy ending from a harrowing moment, the owner of Surf City Surf Shop in Myrtle Beach was pulled unresponsive from the ocean in June.
Mark Allison suffered a heart attack while surfing and was found by friends face down in the ocean, and was blue and unresponsive when he was pulled from the water.
A cardiac nurse from Chicago on vacation administered CPR and five months later, Allison was competing in grueling paddleboard competitions.
“I remember going surfing that day. I don’t remember leaving the water,” Allison said. “The first thing I remember is them pulling the tubes out of my throat and asking (my wife) Laura what happened. They said you had a heart attack and I’m like going ‘no way.’”
