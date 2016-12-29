Myrtle Beach police searching for missing man

Myrtle Beach police are searching for a missing 34-year-old man who last spoke with his family back in October.
Paul Alan Schopp is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing about 5’9 tall and weighing about 150 pounds, according to a Facebook post by Myrtle Beach police.
Police said Schopp is homeless in the Myrtle Beach area and last spoke with family on Oct. 13. He may be trying to get to Raleigh, N.C. or Pennsylvania, according to authorities.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
