The Myrtle Beach area's year in photos: Part III

Hurricane Matthew destroyed part of Springmair Pier when it hit Myrtle Beach on Oct. 8, 2016.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
Costume parade at Lakewood Camping Resort. Hundreds of people brough their horses to Myrtle Beach to participate in the 35th Beach Ride., organized by the American Heart Association. Money received from the participants will go into funding research for heart diseases. The 20-mile horse ride on the beach will take place Saturday at 8 a.m.
ARIA HANGYU CHEN
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
Noah Moore was born with congenital heart defect. He had open-heart surgery when he was only seven days old, during 2012 American Heart Association Beach Ride. Noah’s grandfather Robbie Dunaway, who has come to the Beach Ride for more than a decade, missed the ride that year. It was then he started to realize that the ride is more than having fun on the beach. “It’s about raising and doing all we can, to raise as much money as we can so that other kids have the same opportunities that Noah has had,” said Dunaway. That year, Dunaway and his families and friends formed Team Noah.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
Tahoe became blind last winter. His rider, Christina Aldridge, said that although Tahoe can't see, his other senses are sensitive, making him nervous sometimes when he couldn't recognize the sounds that he is not familiar with. The 35th Beach Ride will be his first time on the beach since he completely lost his vision. "Our goal is to make it here to the beach and ride on the beach with a totally blind horse," said Aldridge.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
Residents of the Booker T. Washington have different opinions about a new fence surrounding Futrell Park.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
The 32nd Intercoastal Christmas Regatta lights up Christmas spirits with boats, costumes and decorations. Christmas-themed boats travel from Little River Inlet to Dock Holidays Marina. The annual maritime parade is also a fundraising event aimed at helping children in Horry County.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
The Myrtle Beach International Airport opened a 16-spot staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec. 1. Drivers get requests on a "first-in, first-out" basis, meaning that the person who first enters the staging lot will be the first to receive a request. It is required that drivers remain online in the Uber app and on airport grounds to keep their spot in the queue.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
North Myrtle Beach celebrates Christmas with the Great Christmas Light Show at the Park and Sports Complex. Visitors enjoy Christmas themed light display along a 1.5-mile drive. They also get to participate in activities like Visit with Santa, petting animals, making s'mores, and ice skating at the Santa's Village.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
North Myrtle Beach celebrates Christmas with the Great Christmas Light Show at the Park and Sports Complex. Visitors enjoy Christmas themed light display along a 1.5-mile drive. They also get to participate in activities like Visit with Santa, petting animals, making s'mores, and ice skating at the Santa's Village.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
Gianna Rojas was born with no fingers on her left hand. Through her husband, she was introduced to golf about 10 years ago. She said she never imagined being a golfer, but after trials and errors, "more errors than trials", she became more and more confident. She doesn't like to be called "disabled"; rather she thinks of herself as having a different ability. Recently setting up a non-profit organization called Adaptive Golfers, Rojas is in Myrtle Beach for a week of Adaptive Golfers summit at Barefoot Resort and Golf.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
The 28th Community Christmas Dinner took place at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church on Christmas Day.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
Conway Main Street was flooded after Hurricane Matthew.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
People at Street Reach, a homeless shelter, rode on a van to join the Christmas dinner on Christmas Day.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
Samaritan's Feet, a nonprofit organization provided shoes for children who came to the Community Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day. Children received brand new shoes and socks. Volunteers would wash their feet for the children before they tried on their new shoes. They would also prayed with the children.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
Amanda Rodermond, Savannah Haber and their friend climbed on a tree lying on top of fallen power lines. Their house was out of electricity due to Hurricane Matthew. Read more here: http://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/news/local/article107150202.html#storylink=cpy
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
Downtown Conway flooded after Hurricane Matthew left the area.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
Trump supporters gathered to watch the final presidential debate on Oct. 19, 2016.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
Volunteers from Ekklesia Christian Church gave out bags of supplies to Hurricane Matthew victims on Oct. 22 in Conway. The one-day event provides those who are suffering from losses during the hurricane with clothes, food, cleaning supplies, linens and construction materials.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
Kids and their family got dressed up and explore emergency vehicles, trash trucks and big rigs while trick-or-treating at Myrtle Beach Truck-or-Treat on Oct. 22.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
Jimmy Washington, current Horry County Council member, waiting for election results at a HCDP viewing party on Election Night.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
The new Horry Georgetown Technical College Culinary Institution had its grand opening on Nov. 19, at its Grand Strand campus.
ARIA HANGYU CHEN
ahchen@mcclatchy.com