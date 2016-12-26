Are you ready to say good-bye to your Christmas tree? City, county can help

City and county solid waste authorities have you covered when it comes to saying farewell to your live Christmas tree once the season wraps.
The City of Myrtle Beach will begin picking up Christmas trees curbside and taking them to be recycled at the beginning of January, according to officials.
City officials ask that residents remove all decorations and tree stands before placing them at the curb and not to put trees in travel lanes or in the way of utility meters or boxes.
A drop-off zone at Mr. Joe White Avenue at 21st Avenue North Extension, behind Myrtle Waves Water Park, is available to those not wanting to wait for curbside pick-up.
In late February, the trees will be ground and will yield free mulch for the public.
The Horry County Solid Waste Authority in partnership with Santee Cooper is encouraging those with natural Christmas trees to recycle them after the season in their annual “Grinding of the Greens” program starting Monday and running through Jan. 29.
The SWA also asks that the trees be stripped of all decorations, lights, tinsel, and tree stands and taken to a designated area to be chipped and recycled into free landscaping mulch, which will be available to everyone after the program while supplies last, according to a news release.
Residents are asked to bring their own container to collect the mulch when it’s available, which is typically sometime in February, and the SWA asks that no wreaths be brought to be recycled.
Residents outside of city limits can visit any of the 24 SWA Recycling and Convenience Centers located throughout the county.
Conway, Surfside Beach, Loris, and Anyor residents may place trees on the street curb for pick-up.
North Myrtle Beach residents can also leave their discarded trees curbside Jan. 2 – 20 or visit the following drop-off locations:
▪ Cherry Grove – public parking at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Shorehaven Dr., near 19th Avenue North.
▪ Crescent Beach – Parking lot across from the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center at 1030 Possum Trot Rd.
▪ Ocean Drive – Public parking lot on the northeast side of Main Street between Ocean Boulevard and Hillside Drive.
▪ Windy Hill – Public parking lot at 38th Avenue South and Seaview Street.
For more information on “Grinding of the Greens” contact the SWA at 843-347-1651 or visit http://solidwasteauthority.org.
