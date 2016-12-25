Myrtle Beach police seek info on late-night shooting at area bar

Myrtle Beach police are looking for anyone with information about a shooting that occurred the morning of Christmas Eve at 3rd Avenue Sports Bar & Grill.
A Myrtle Beach police report listed two men and two women as victims in the shooting. Conditions of those victims were not known Sunday.
At about 3:41 a.m. police were called to the sports bar in reference to shots fired, according to the report. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings both inside and outside the bar. Police also observed a blood trail in the parking lot.
City officials have been publicly debating making adjustments to closing times for bars amid crimes reported during late-night hours. Namely the city centered its debates around a shooting at a downtown nightclub that injured five people.
A shooting occurred in the parking lot of Third Avenue Bar in October 2015.
