First night of Hanukkah in Market Common

Temple Shalom marks the first night of Hanukkah on Saturday at Valor Memorial Garden in Market Common. The eight-day holiday commemorates the Jewish revolt lead by the Maccabees that ended in the rededication of the Second Temple. A candle is lit each of the eight nights to mark how one night's worth of oil lasted eight nights. The Jewish Festival of Lights will be held at Chapin Library at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, with story time, crafts and food.