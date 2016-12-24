What you need to know for the week in Myrtle Beach: Dec. 26-Jan. 1

When Donna Lovejoy was 12 years old, she already knew that she wanted to have a job that "makes kids happy". At the age of 38, Lovejoy quit her job as a custodian at Lakewood Elementary School to become HaHa The Clown. Now in her 60s, she doesn't have any regret for the decision. "It's the best thing I ever did," she said. But Lovejoy's life is not always full of happiness as it appears when she dresses up as HaHa. Despite the loss of her beloved husband to cancer in September, Lovejoy remains cheerful and hopes to continue doing what she loves.