What you need to know for the week in Myrtle Beach: Dec. 26-Jan. 1

Joel Allen takes a look at the week ahead for the Myrtle Beach, SC, area.
Joel Allen For The Sun News

Donna Lovejoy: Keep the smile on with HaHa The Clown

When Donna Lovejoy was 12 years old, she already knew that she wanted to have a job that "makes kids happy". At the age of 38, Lovejoy quit her job as a custodian at Lakewood Elementary School to become HaHa The Clown. Now in her 60s, she doesn't have any regret for the decision. "It's the best thing I ever did," she said. But Lovejoy's life is not always full of happiness as it appears when she dresses up as HaHa. Despite the loss of her beloved husband to cancer in September, Lovejoy remains cheerful and hopes to continue doing what she loves.

Crystal Vereen discusses son's killer after trial

Crystal Vereen talks about her son's killer and how she is dealing with going forward. Kevin Tyrone Bryant was found guilty for gunning down 23-year-old Saequan Vereen outside of Myrtle Beach's Club Levelz on Feb. 15, 2015. The club was located in the Superblock area of Myrtle Beach and it has since closed.

Baby Boy Horry and Baby Grace remembered

The annual memorial service for Baby Boy Horry and Grace Carlson Santa Cruz is held at Hillcrest Cemetery off S.C. 544 on Monday. Baby Boy Horry was found dead in a wooded area near power lines off S.C. 544 on Dec. 4, 2008. Santa Cruz was found dead after her mother reported she had lost her in the rising water behind her Socastee home on Nov. 3, 2015. Her mother, Sarah Toney, is charged with homicide by child abuse.

