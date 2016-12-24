Community mourns three teenage girls killed in Bay Road crash

There has been an outpouring of support from the community for the three teenage girls killed in an early-morning crash Thursday on Bay Road.
Since the tragic, deadly crash, many have stopped by the marred tree at the crash site to pay their respects and leave flowers and mementos for the girls.
On Christmas Eve, bundles of flowers, teddy bears, and a homemade sign with a marker dangling from it with messages left for the two 15-year-old girls and one 14-year-old girl killed sat at the crash site.
Messages such as “Rest Easy” and “Fly High” were written on the makeshift sign that sat underneath a bouquet of flowers.
A bundle of roses with a childhood photo tucked inside also rested at the damaged tree the girls struck in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The deadly wreck happened about 3:15 a.m. Thursday on Bay Road near Blue Heron Boulevard and Freewoods Road by the Seacoast Youth Academy.
According to highway patrol officials, the driver of a 2006 Toyota pickup truck was headed west on Bay Road that night when they crossed the center line for unknown reasons, ran off the road, struck a ditch, then a tree.
SCHP officials haven’t released further details or identified the driver. Michelle McSpadden, Horry County Deputy Coroner, identified the girls tragically killed in the crash has a 14-year-old girl from St. James Middle School, a 15-year-old girl from St. James High School, and a 15-year-old girl from Socastee High School, but the Horry County Coroner’s Office is honoring the requests of the families by not releasing the names of the girls.
While community support can be seen at the crash site, it can also be found online on social media.
An online petition has also sprung up entitled “Help Save a Life! Put guardrails on Bay Road now!.” It’s goal is 1,000 supporters, and it had already gained 320 by Christmas Eve morning.
The creator of the petition stated on the site: “For the past decade the wrecks and death toll on Bay Road have been on a steady increase and with the recent deaths of of 3 very young girls (ages 14 , 15, 15) I propose the idea that we place guardrails on Bay Road to help prevent fatalities! The ditches are deep and extremely dangerous.”
Many who have signed have written messages stating they agree the road is very treacherous and needs improvements so more lives aren’t lost.
