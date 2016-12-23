Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.24

The Myrtle Beach International Airport hosted a full-scale exercise simulating a major plane crash incident Saturday morning. Agencies that took part are Horry County Department of Airports, Horry County Emergency Management, Horry County Police, Horry County Fire/Rescue, Horry County E911 Dispatch, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, county coroner’s office, and the Myrtle Beach police and fire departments. The airport conducts a full-scale exercise once every three year and a tabletop exercise annually.