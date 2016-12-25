Hurricane, police, and Trump: It was a roller coaster year for Horry County

From the destruction of Hurricane Matthew to the riveting national elections, Horry County saw a whirlwind of events in 2016.
It was a year in which local voters cast ballots for political newcomers promising to shake up business as usual in government, yet supported a tax increase to raise $600 million to build roads.
It was a time of controversy for a local police department, which also swept in new policies and personnel in the hopes of a brighter new year.
As we prepare to say goodbye to 2016 and prepare for 2017, here is a look back at the top 10 stories that affected Horry County residents this year.
10. Former Dollhouse goes down
After years of complaining about the eyesore marking the Myrtle Beach area gateway along Restaurant Row, also known as the former location of a gentleman’s club known as Thee DollHouse, many area residents are looking forward to the building’s demolition in the new year.
Horry County officials announced in December that an agreement was reached with the property owner to tear down the building and construct new development on the site in early 2017. The demolition comes at no cost to county taxpayers. The business closed years ago after a dispute with county officials on zoning.
9. Closing time for county bars
Horry County officials were intent on shutting down bars at 2 a.m. in an effort to cut down on crime, but instead switched tactics later and decided to place new regulations and business fees on late-night establishments that operate in unincorporated areas of the county.
After numerous meetings, the council crafted an ordinance that would charge businesses $250 a year in fees, require that safety plans be submitted, and extensive background checks conducted on new businesses owners.
The council abandoned the idea of forcing all bars to close early, after numerous businesses owners and patrons argued that not all bars are magnets for crime, and that many cater to locals who work late-night shifts in the service industry.
8. The passing of Councilman James Frazier
County residents mourned the passing of James R. Frazier, the longest-serving member of the Horry County Council, who died July 27 at the age of 78.
Frazier was a pillar of the Bucksport community, and the first African-American elected to the council. More than a dozen preachers and public officials paid tribute to the councilman during funeral services held at the overflowing Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Conway.
They reminisced about the early days of Frazier growing up in Bucksport, his hard work farming, his rise in local politics to serve the 7th district for decades, and his unyielding devotion to his family.
7. Trump wins Horry County, takes nation and the White House
Donald Trump handily won the Feb. 20 Republican presidential primary in Horry County, capturing nearly half of all votes cast.
Trump finished with 49.01 percent of the vote, and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio nudged out U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to place second in the county with 17.80 percent of the vote. Cruz ran third with 15.75, Ohio Gov. John Kasich captured 6.36 percent, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush had 5.86 percent, and Ben Carson received 4.89 percent.
Bush dropped out of the race less than two hours after the polls closed in South Carolina, and Trump went on to defeat Democratic hopeful Hillary Clinton in the November primary. Trump will be sworn into office on Jan. 20.
6. Rebuilding after the record 2015 floods
The combination punch of Hurricane Joaquin and a record rainstorm that slammed the South Carolina coastline in 2015 had many residents still struggling to recover this year as they filed FEMA, claims, fought and overturned Gov. Nikki Haley’s veto of flood aid for farmers, and residents began rebuilding their homes.
It was mid July before Pastor Dorothy Jones received the help she needed to clean up the flood damage done to the the Damascus Baptist Church on Main Street in Conway.
Teenagers and adult supervisors from the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of South Carolina spent a week to completely renovate the tiny chapel with new drywall and doors as well as structural work.
However, numerous homeowners who are relying on U.S. Housing and Urban Development dollars are still waiting for that assistance to rebuild, which is expected in early 2017.
5. Voters pass a tax hike in Ride III
County voters overwhelmingly supported the enactment of a one percent sales tax increase to raise nearly $600 million in funding to construct numerous major road projects including the widening of U.S. 501.
The RIDE III ballot referendum passed with 82,126 votes in favor and 36,669 votes against, carrying every precinct in the county with the exception of the Homewood voting station, where it lost by one vote.
The one percent tax on retail, restaurants, bars, hotels and prepared foods in grocery stores will go into effect in May for eight years.
4. There’s a new police chief in town
Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes announced her retirement in April and Joseph Hill was sworn into office Sept. 30 signaling a new direction for an agency that suffered a turbulent summer marked by departures of key officials, several lawsuits and the grand jury indictments of four officers.
Hill pledged to listen to the community and protect residents from crime, create a more transparent agency, and protect his officers while demanding the highest quality of dedication to their profession.
Hill vowed that he would not tolerate future shortcomings within the agency, still under scrutiny of the lawsuits.
3. The never-ending International Drive saga
Ground was broken to begin work on International Drive during a joyous gathering of county officials and road supporters in August, and construction proceeded for several weeks before it became entangled once again in an unyielding court battle with environmentalists who oppose the project.
2016 was the year of litigation for International Drive, beginning in a state court in February. The court ruled in favor of Horry County to build the road and that ruling was appealed but the environmentalists lost.
The case was taken to a federal court that also sided with the county, but the court enforced a stay order on most construction efforts during the proceedings, further delaying the road.
The Coastal Conservation League and S.C. Wildlife Federation appealed both court decisions to a higher bench and the S.C. Court of Appeals agreed in December to someday hear the case, while issuing another stop-work order until that litigation is settled.
County officials hoped to see the road open by this time next year, but it remains to be seen whether they can meet that deadline.
2. Several Horry County police officers indicted by grand jury
A grand jury indicted four former Horry County police officers on Sept. 15 including former Detective Allen Large, who is accused in several lawsuits of coercing women to participate in a subgenre of pornography called catfighting.
The Sun News revealed the video transcript of Large’s deposition in which he admitted to engaging in the fetish, but he denied sexually harassing or assaulting any of the female victims whose cases he was assigned to investigate.
The S.C. Attorney General's office is prosecuting the cases in which Large faces five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and six counts of misconduct in office. The indictments allege that Large knowingly used coercion to engage in sexual battery with multiple victims and knowingly engaged in inappropriate relationships with the victims of cases he was investigating.
Also indicted were former officers Todd Cox, Daryl Williams and Luke Green. Cox is accused of knowingly closing cases without proper investigation, including cases of sex crimes, child abuse, armed robbery and attempted murder.
Green was indicted on three counts of misconduct in office and is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a suspect during a prostitution arrest and engaged in a sexual relationship with a confidential informant. Williams was indicted for using his county vehicle and county paid time to work another job at the Department of Social Services.
1. Record crest and flooding of the Waccamaw River
Hurricane Matthew brought torrential rains and record flooding of the Waccamaw River, displaced hundreds of residents during last minute evacuations from Socastee to Bucksport, and caused millions in property damage.
The Waccamaw River crested in Conway mid October at 17.9 feet, toppling the 17.8 feet record set in 1928 from the rain unleashed by Hurricane Okeechobee.
The timing of the storm coincided with 2015’s record rainfall, and again flooded many homes that were impacted by that disaster.
S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley visited an emergency center in Conway, handed out supplies and offered state and FEMA disaster assistance to flood victims. She joked that she was striking the month of October from the next calendar year.
