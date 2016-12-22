Update: Smoke causes brief scare at Lakewood Camping Resort

Updated: 4:30 p.m.
Horry County Fire Department briefly responded to reports of smoke at Lakewood Camping Resort Thursday afternoon, before learning it was caused by a faulty light.
The light, which needed to be replaced, filled the room with smoke and released a bad smell in the resort’s front office, office manager Sandra Alford said.
“We called the fire department, we erred on the side of caution,” Alford said.
A Sun News reporter has seen firefighting staff leaving the scene.
Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach’s fire departments had also been called to the scene at 5901 South Kings Hwy, according to Myrtle Beach Lt. Jon Evans.
