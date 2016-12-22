New grocery store coming to Garden City

A grocery store development with four single retail spaces is coming to Garden City.
The development is being constructed on Tadlock Drive across from the Home Depot by Harbour Retail Partners.
The grocery store is 21,600 square feet, but William Kelly, the manager and director for Harbour Retail Partners, said he couldn’t confirm which grocery store will occupy the space. That information will be available in about a month, he said.
The four retail locations are 10,000, 6,250, 3,200 and 3,500 square feet and could be anything from restaurants to dry-cleaners.
There are 219 parking spots planned for the development.
“They’ve got engineering approval,” said David Shwerd, deputy director of Horry County Planning and Zoning. “Based on that, they’re probably looking at breaking ground sometime early spring.”
The developer hasn’t pulled any building permits yet, said Shwerd.
“After the set of construction plans have been approved by all the applicable departments and they receive a revised encroachment permit from (the Department of Transportation) on that driveway, then they’ll get a storm water permit and they’ll start land disturbance and grading,” he said.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
