The week ahead: What you need to know

Beach Ball Classic tips off Monday
The Beach Ball Classic: Boys high school tournament in Myrtle Beach begins Monday and runs through the end of the year.
Teams from across the nation make their way to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center every year for the basketball tournament. The first game this year is at 1:45 p.m. Monday, with a Slam and Jam dunk contest at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Moscow Ballet brings ‘Great Russian Nutcracker’ to Lowcountry
As the 12 days of Christmas continue, escape south to see the Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker,” at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center. Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. Friday, and prices start at $29. Buy tickets at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.
Find the arts center, near the North Charleston Coliseum, at 5001 Coliseum Drive, between International Boulevard and Montague Avenue, off Exit 213 from Interstate 26 – or take Interstate 526 from Mount Pleasant to one exit past I-26. More details at 843-529-5000 or www.northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com, and www.nutcracker.com.
Grand Strand ready to ring in the New Year
▪ At Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, on Saturday: Fireworks over lake, 6 p.m. Dinner options include “New Year’s Eve Spectacular” at Greg Norman's Australian Grille,open 4:30 p.m., with party favors and a champagne toast at midnight, and Surfside (formerly Groove Deluxe) performing 8 p.m.-1 a.m. (Reservations at 843-361-0000). 843-272-8349 or www.bflanding.com.
▪ At Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, on Saturday: Fireworks over lake, 8 p.m. Nightclub outings include “Rock-in the New Year,” for ages 21 and older, 10 p.m. -2 a.m. at Hard Rock Cafe, with concert by Black Glass. Plus tax, $30 general admission advance, or $35 day of event (doors open 9:45 p.m. – 843-946-0007, ext. 214, or www.hardrock.com/myrtlebeach); and Celebrations Nitelife’s New Year's Eve Celebration, 7 p.m. for $35 (at 843-444-3500), covering access to Malibu’s Surf Bar, Broadway Louie’s and OZ The Experience. Reach Broadway at 843-444-3200, 800-386-4662 or www.broadwayatthebeach.com.
▪ “New Year’s Eve on the MarshWalk,” Saturday at MarshWalk’s eight eateries, on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, with dinner and beverage specials, and live music; and fireworks at midnight. 843-497-3450 or www.marshwalk.com.
Comments