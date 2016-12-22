Loris company expanding, hiring 100 workers

The Loris-based company Ebtron that designs and manufactures air flow measuring devices is expanding its operations with $2.5 million in new capital investments and the creation of 100 jobs over the next five years.
Ebtron, along with its sister companies, designs and manufactures innovative measurement solutions for the monitoring and maintenance of air quality, humidity, climate and other environmental conditions. Ebtron serves customers across a variety of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, educational, laboratory and office settings.
“After 22 years of operation in Horry County, Ebtron and its sister companies are pleased to announce their decision to expand management, manufacturing and product development operations near our existing facilities just south of Loris,” said Dave Dougan, Ebtron president. “We are also very grateful of the support from our local community and elected officials that have supported our effort to remain in the county. We look forward to continued growth and community service in our great county.”
To expand its operations in Horry County, the company will construct up to four additional facilities on property adjacent to its current location off of U.S. Highway 701 in Loris, S.C. Ebtron will hire for a wide variety of positions, and those looking to apply should visit the SC Works website.
Josh Kay, CEO of Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, said the company’s expansion signals that Horry County is ready to grow its manufacturing base.
“With operations in other locations in North and South Carolina, Dave and his team could have chosen to expand anywhere. We are excited about Ebtron’s growth and look forward to working with them for many years to come,” Kay said.
