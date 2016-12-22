Update: Three killed in fatal crash in Horry County, SCHP says

Three people were killed in a single-car crash early Thursday morning on Bay Road in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened about 3:15 a.m. on Bay Road near Blue Heron Boulevard and Freewoods Road.
The driver of a 2006 Toyota pick-up truck, who was killed in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt at the time, was headed west on Bay Road when the driver crossed the center line for unknown reasons, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the SCHP said.
The driver then ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch, then hit a tree, causing the cab of the truck to break away from the vehicle.
The driver died on scene after becoming entrapped in the vehicle. A passenger also died after becoming entrapped inside. Another passenger was ejected from the vehicle’s frame and was also killed, according to Southern.
The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said she could only confirm there was a fatal crash and said she could not release any other details until family is notified.
