Crews on scene of deadly crash in Horry County

Crews are on scene of a deadly crash on Bay Road that happened overnight.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol website states the crash occurred about 3:25 a.m. Thursday on Bay Road near Blue Heron Boulevard off S.C. 707.
One vehicle appears to have been split in half, and there could be multiple fatalities involved. Crews are working to clear the scene, but the SCHP reports the crash is still blocking the road about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said she could only confirm there was a fatal crash and said she could not release any other details until family is notified.
Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.
Comments