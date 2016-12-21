$6.7 million approved in relief funds as FEMA closes in Myrtle Beach

FEMA closed its last Disaster Relief Center in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday after registration ended Dec. 13.
“So far we’ve registered over 47,000 registrations for a total dollars approved of $35.5 million” in the state of South Carolina, FEMA’s media relations specialist Alberto Pillot said.
In Horry County there were over 6,000 FEMA registrations, with an approved $6.7 million. Georgetown County received about 2,000 registrations, with an approved $1.4 million.
With the approved dollars, FEMA focuses on the initial disaster and ensures that immediate needs are fulfilled, meaning that grant money is used toward rental needs, home repair, and even help to replace a home.
“We try to get you back in a safe, sanitary, inhabitable environment after the disaster,” Pillot said.
FEMA accomplishes this goal by sending an inspector to a home to see what an applicant’s immediate needs are. Inspectors look for damage to doors and windows, any electrical damage, and other damage that would make the home uninhabitable. Once the home is assessed, FEMA grants a verified loss to the applicant.
After the initial needs of applicants are met, FEMA turns to secondary needs. This means replacing any home furnishings, vehicles and personal properties that were damaged during a disaster.
After that, FEMA has completed its part of the recovery process.
“Part of that process is the Disaster Loan Program,” Pillot said. “That’s the agency that’s going to help people recover on the long term. We’re the short-term program.”
FEMA will continue to work on individual cases of applicants, whether that is working with applicants who already are approved, or helping applicants who were not approved work through appeals.
“It’s a process,” Pillot said. “It’s all tax dollars that we look after. … You get some cases where you have families that are going through the system and move on. And you have families that have to appeal.”
One of the main reasons that applicants become ineligible is due to homeowners insurance that already is in place. FEMA will not duplicate what already is covered through insurance. They will, however, look at what is not covered through a plan and work with applicants on covering those losses.
While FEMA offices are closing in the area, Pillot encourages those in need to continue to reach out to FEMA.
“People should continue to call FEMA and talk to representatives on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
The FEMA helpline can be reached every day from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. at 800-621-3362.
“Don’t think that FEMA has left the state.”
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
