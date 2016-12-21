Dreaming of a white Christmas? Not this year, but there was a snowy one in 1989

This Christmas will be a mild one, not a white one, unlike nearly 30 years ago when a snowstorm blasted the East Coast, dumping 14 inches along parts of the Grand Strand over a period that spanned several days.
Temps toppled down into the teens in 1989 when flurries frosted the area Dec. 22-24, making for a picturesque Christmas, but certainly not a common scene along the sandy coast. Hurricane Hugo ravaged the area in the fall that year, and the snowstorm that followed that December was the largest along the Southeast coast in history as it broke snowfall records in the Carolinas and beyond, according to the National Weather Service.
Since then the area has seen much milder to even somewhat hot Christmases.
Last December was the warmest on record for the Carolinas, with Christmas day setting the record for the second warmest at 73 degrees — hot on the heels of the balmy, record-holding Christmas of 2008 when it was 76 degrees, said Sandy LaCorte, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
This year, a temperate, and likely dry, Christmas weekend is anticipated.
“Christmas weekend (will be) mild in the 50s to 60s, and periods of sunshine to maybe some passing clouds,” LaCorte said.
Wednesday marked the first day of the winter season, which is also the shortest day of the year. While Wednesday’s weather was sunny but chilly, weather is expected to roller coaster this week, as temps climb up Thursday then back down a little Friday before shooting up a little more over the weekend, LaCorte said.
Temperatures will most likely be in the lower 60s Thursday, but will dip into the mid 50s on Friday as a dry, cold front blows across the area, he said.
Then temperatures will climb a little higher to a bit above average this weekend, with no precipitation expected.
