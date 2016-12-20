Court orders Horry County to stop construction on International Drive

The S.C. Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered Horry County officials to stop all construction of International Drive pending the outcome of litigation by environmentalists seeking to block the contentious project.
The Coastal Conservation League and S.C. Wildlife Federation have lost state and federal court fights to block construction, but appealed both and the state granted that request last week.
However, the county continued construction work on the road, prompting the environmentalists to ask the Appeals Court to clarify its order which will stand until the appeal is resolved.
“Because this court stayed the issuance of the certification that ‘authorizes Horry County to build a highway within and adjacent to Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve in Horry County,’ the order requires Horry County halt all work on the road project, including the widening, paving and realigning of the existing unimproved portion of International Drive pending the resolution of this appeal or other proceedings of this court,” the judges wrote in the order.
Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus could not be reached for comment. County officials have vowed to complete the stalled road project, which is part of RIDE II that was passed by voters in 2006.
Construction began in July after a State Administrative Law Court ruled in favor of the county, but a federal court appeal forced the county to scale back many construction efforts until that case was resolved.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
