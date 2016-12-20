North Myrtle Beach passes expansion of paid parking

North Myrtle Beach has given final approval to a measure that will expand its paid parking.
A second reading of the ordinance passed Monday night. City officials have said that two oceanfront lots near the Avista resort must be converted to paid parking because nearby hotel employees are parking there, blocking beachgoers from convenient access to the sand.
Now, City Manager Mike Mahaney will be able to convert a public lot to paid parking without passing an ordinance through city council twice. Mayor Marilyn Hatley told The Sun News this month that she “fully expects” Mahaney to discuss parking changes with council before they go in effect.
Paid lots would charge $1 an hour, with no daily cap. North Myrtle Beach will also pilot a new pay-by-app system in the two lots that are being converted, using the provider Passport Parking. Myrtle Beach already uses a similar system under Parkmobile.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
