Are you traveling this holiday season? Here are some tips you need to know for road, airway trips

The 2016 holiday season is shaping up to be one of the busiest on record for year-end travel, according to AAA, who said more than 103 million Americans will likely take a trip.
Officials from Orlando Health said that based on AAA’s findings, 1.5 million more people are expected to travel during this holiday season compared to last year.
Officials warned medical emergencies spring up while traveling more than people think and offered the following travel tips:
▪ Never travel if you’re not well. If you’re ill before you leave and you wouldn’t go to work, you probably shouldn’t travel.
▪ Buy travel insurance. Medicare and some private plans are no good outside of the U.S.
▪ Fill medications before you leave and pack them in carry-on bags in case your luggage gets lost.
▪ Take photos of prescriptions and store important medical information on your phone, including lists of allergies to medications, EKG readings or important images taken by your doctor.
Roads and airports bustle with travelers headed home for the holidays to be with family and friends.
As you pack your bags and head for the highways and skies, South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials have travel tips to keep you safe and to make your trip smoother before you venture out.
Roadway Travel
As of Dec. 18, 946 people have died on South Carolina highways, compared to 949 highway deaths during the same time period in 2015, according to preliminary data from the SCDPS.
Sixty-six of those deaths occurred in Horry County, compared to 77 from Horry County during the same time frame last year, according to SCDPS’ preliminary figures.
As you hit the road to travel to Christmas parties and get-togethers, SCDPS is offering safety tips, especially for those headed for snowy Northern roads.
The following are travel tips are from the SCDPS website:
▪ Check driving conditions before you leave home. Monitor local media or visit state agency websites such as: SCDPS.gov, SCDOT.org, SCEMD.org.
▪ Give yourself extra time to get there. Don’t endanger yourself and others just to get there on time.
▪ Winter weather can be hard on your vehicle if you’re headed north. Check your vehicle’s tires, brakes, fluid, lights, belts, wiper blades, and other functions.
▪ Be sure you’ve cleared your vehicle of any snow/sleet before leaving. Make sure your vehicles are working properly, including brake lights and turn signals.
▪ Slow your speed. Slow down for wet, snowy, icy conditions, and you’ll be able to control your vehicle better if it’s moving at a slower rate.
▪ Give yourself plenty of room to stop. Allow at least three times more space than usual between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
▪ Brake gently to avoid skidding. If you have anti-lock brakes press the pedal down.
▪ Don’t use cruise control while driving during winter conditions.
If your vehicle starts to skid:
▪ Remove your foot from the accelerator.
▪ Pump standard brakes gently.
▪ If you have anti-lock brakes, don’t pump them. Apply steady pressure to them. You may feel them pulse, which is normal.
If you get stuck:
▪ Don’t spin your wheels, because you’ll only dig deeper.
▪ Turn your wheels from side-to-side a few times to push snow away.
▪ Apply a light touch to the gas to ease your car out.
▪ Pour sand, car litter, gravel or salt in the path of wheels to help get traction.
For those venturing up for air travel, be prepared for potentially long lines, especially Thursday, Friday, Monday and Jan. 2, which will likely be the busiest holiday travel days at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to airline schedules.
This holiday season, airlines have scheduled nearly 74,000 arriving/departing seats at MYR, a news release states. Scheduled total arriving/departing seat capacity is 3,462 each day on the anticipated busiest days, officials said.
The Horry County Department of Airports released the following tips to make your air travel smoother:
▪ Familiarize yourself with TSA screening rules. Learn what is allowed and what is prohibited prior to arrival by checking out the TSA website at www.TSA.gov.
▪ If traveling with gifts, it is suggested to leave them unwrapped as wrapped packages are subject to search.
▪ It is suggested that passengers verify flight times at their respective airlines website prior coming to the airport and arrive two hours prior to their scheduled departure time.
