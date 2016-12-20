Myrtle Beach police searching for missing man after family gets threat

Myrtle Beach officers are searching for a missing man after a family member said she received a threatening message from his Facebook account demanding money, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
On Dec. 14, police took a phone call from a woman in Indiana reporting 30-year-old Howard Wilson missing. The family member said she last heard from him Dec. 13, and he was supposed to be boarding a Greyhound bus to North Carolina, the report states.
The family member said Wilson messaged her that he didn’t get on the bus and ended contact. The next morning, the woman said she received messages from Wilson’s Facebook account telling her if she did not wire $80 for a bus ticket and $10 to get something to eat, Wilson was going to end up in the cemetery, according to the report.
She replied back asking if the person messaging her was going to kill Wilson, and the response back read: “I’m not going to say that, but read between the lines,” the report says.
She told police that Wilson has had trouble with money issues and enemies before.
Police said Wilson is homeless in the Myrtle Beach area and may be trying to get to North Carolina.
He is a white male who is bald with brown eyes, weighs about 260 pounds, and stands about 6-feet, authorities said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.
